How To Turn Off Political Ads On Facebook? Know All The Methods Here

As the US Presidential elections 2020 are approaching, social media giant Facebook has allowed its users to have an interface where they can stop political ads on their feed. This feature was first announced earlier this year, and now slowly Facebook is rolling it out for all the US users in the country, as per several reports. Users in the USA will be able to block political ads on Facebook from all candidates, PACs, or other companies that have the "Paid for by" political disclaimer on them.

This feature is under the social media's efforts to illuminate voting as a medium which also includes providing information about how and when to vote, voter registration, voting by mail, and early voting. Once this feature rolls out to all the US users, then they will be able to use the several methods mentioned below to block political ads on Facebook. If you are wondering how to turn off political ads on Facebook, here is all you need.

How to turn off political ads on Facebook

US users can block political ads on Facebook even before they see them. To do that, one has to open the Facebook app and then follow the below-given steps-

How to turn off political ads on Facebook even before you see them

Go to Settings & Privacy

Open Settings and then tap on Ads

Now, tap on Ad Preferences

Then, tap Ad Topics and choose Social issues, elections or politics

As you see the 'See fewer ads about this topic', tap on it. This will block political ads on Facebook from appearing completely.

How to turn off political ads on Facebook once they appear?

Once you see an election or a political ad on the app, there will be a section that says "Confirmed Organization" in the top-right corner of the ad.

You will have to tap on that section which will open up a window at the bottom of the screen.

Here you will be asked to choose from three options such as "Who paid for this ad?" "Why am I seeing this?" and "See fewer ads about this topic."

You need to tap on "See fewer ads about this topic."

A new window will pop up, in it, tap to confirm that you want to see fewer ads about social issues, elections and politics in the future.

This process works similar to the above-given method for turning off political ads on Facebook and Instagram. This feature is currently rolled out in the US which will be completed soon. Facebook is also planning to make this feature available to countries where the platform has enforcement on ads about social issues, elections, and politics, as per reports.

