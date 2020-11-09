How To Turn On Hotspot On IPhone And IPad Devices? A Simple 3-step Guide

Using a phone as a personal hotspot allows users to get instant internet connectivity in the absence of a Wi-fi connection. When you turn your phone into a Wi-Fi hotspot, it can serve as a source of internet on a range of devices including laptops, desktops, tablets, and even other smartphones. Interestingly, you can also use this feature on your iPhones. While you may already be aware of the feature, you may not know how to set it up on your device. So, let us quickly show you how to use the hotspot on iPhone.

How to turn on hotspot on iPhone?

Setting up a personal hotspot on your iPhone allows you to share your phone’s cellular data connection with other devices. Here’s how you can turn your personal hotspot on your iPhone:

Step 1: Go to your phone settings by launching the Settings app.

Step 2: Click on Personal Hotspot.

Step 3: Navigate to ‘Allow Others to join’ and toggle it to ‘On’.

According to Apple Support, users who are unable to see the ‘Personal Hotspot’ option on their devices, they need to reach out to their carrier to be able to use Hotspot with their existing plan. So, if you aren’t able to find this option on your iPhone, you need to check out your carrier’s data plan. This is because certain plans do not include a hotspot. Carriers may also charge a monthly fee for offering the hotspot feature to their customers.

Once you have turned on the hotspot, you can set up a password for your personal hotspot by clicking on the Wi-fi Password’ option. This is the password that other devices will use for accessing your shared Wi-fi network. Just make sure that the password is at least eight characters long. You can also use the above settings for hotspot setup on iPads.

How to connect to your personal hotspot?

You can access your iPhone's hotspot using a Wi-Fi, USB, or Bluetooth connection. If you wish to connect using Wi-fi, turn on Wi-fi on the device that you wish to and wait until your iPhone shows up on the list of available networks. Once it appears, just click on it and enter the hotspot password that you may have set up earlier.

If you are looking to connect your computer to your phone's personal hotspot using a USB cable, just connect your smartphone to your computer with the USB charging cable that came with the iPhone. Now, a pop-up will appear on your phone asking whether you trust the computer. Tap 'Trust' to establish a connection. Now, access the network services on your computer and select your iPhone. Enter the hotspot password and you're done.

Lastly, you can also connect to a personal hotspot using a Bluetooth connection. The first thing you need to do is head over to Bluetooth settings on your iPhone and make sure that it is discoverable to other devices. Once you have done that, you will need to log into your PC and follow the manufacturer directions on setting up a Bluetooth network connection. However, this might seem a bit tricky to some users, so it is suggested that you stick to using either Wi-fi or a USB cable.

Image credits: Unsplash | youssefsarhan