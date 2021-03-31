Last Updated:

How To Unlock Snapchat Account? Gain Access To Your Snapchat Account Instantly

How to unlock Snapchat account? Here is everything you need to know about unlocking your Snapchat account easily in a few simple steps.

Snapchat has become a major platform for netizens to share their daily ongoings with all their friends. The interactive medium is known for its incredible feature where a user can share images, videos and chat without fearing that the shared multimedia will remain with the person. This is why many users of this medium find it as one of the best social media platforms for chatting and sharing selfies. However, one of the most loved highlights about the app is that it offers great privacy protection to its audience. But, due to this many people often get their accounts locked unknowingly. If you have been wondering about how to unlock Snapchat account, here is everything you need to know about it.

How to unlock Snapchat account?

Trying to gain control over your account and it has been showing that your account has been locked? There is an easy way that you can try to unlock your Snapchat account immediately. If you are not an avid user then you may consider waiting for few hours, or you can try the steps mentioned below -

  • To unlock Snapchat account, you need to first open the Snapchat.com website or click here.
  • Now, provide your username and password and hit the "Log In" button below
  • This will open a window where you will be asked to verify whether or not you are a robot
  • Once that is done, the webpage will show "Locked Account" 
  • However, you do not have to do anything, just click on the yellow "Unlock" button below
  • Now, wait for it to load
  • If you gain access then you can start using the Snapchat account right away
  • And, if it does not show success, then you will have to wait for a few hours.

However, make sure you know that if you do not gain access or unlock your Snapchat account within 72 hours, then that means your account is permanently locked. In such a case, we recommend you to contact Snapchat support. Also, you can choose to create a new account, but it will be a lengthy process for you to get your friends to add you to a new account.

