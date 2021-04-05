How To Upload Photos To Google Drive From Android? Steps To Secure Saving

Most of us would agree that pictures that essentially capture memories have become a valuable aspect of our lives today. Yet it's baffling to think how often people do not proceed to store it in the backup or just do not know how to. Even with Google Drive pre-installed in most phone's systems, users don't bother using it. With the following guide, one will be able to solve all of the doubts and preconceived notions related to Google Drive and know how to upload photos to Google Drive.

How to upload photos to Google Drive from Android?

Open the Google Drive app on an Android phone. On the right-hand corner, a large (+) sign will be visible. Tap on it. A menu will pop up with 'Create New' as the header. Click on Upload to get started. You will be redirected to the local drive. Find and upload the files, pictures and videos you wish to add. To ensure that it has been transferred to the Drive, tap on 'view the uploaded files' until you move them.

In case you forget the method of 'Phone to Google Drive photo upload' and would much rather want to save that time for something else, another option to upload these files is by auto-saving them. Here's how to access the time-saving feature -

Open the Google Drive app on an Android phone. Tap on the three vertical lines symbol provided on the top left corner of the homepage releasing a menu. Out of the many options that will pop up, click on the Settings option. The option of 'Auto Add' will be visible right away. Click on approve to add your photos to Google Drive.

Google Drive is the best way to save pictures and files from disappearing while also taking care of the storage data on the phone. Although nowadays mobile phones are equipped with a considerable amount of stored data, they still pose a threat when it comes to data security. Moreover, with Google Drive as a backup partner, the user can access their photos and files from anywhere, even in the worst circumstances like losing a phone.

Image Source: Shutterstock