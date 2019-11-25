How To Use WhatsApp On PC: Nine Easy And Safe Steps To Follow

Many times, users find it difficult to use PCs or laptops with their phone simultaneously. It not only becomes confusing, but sometimes important messages are missed out. For such problems, WhatsApp has a feature where a person can use it on their PCs effectively. However, not many users find it easy to opt for such a feature.

Using WhatsApp on PC is not rocket science, and anyone can use it without facing any complexities. To understand the use of this feature, a person only needs to know a few steps. These steps are safe and easy, designed so that the people who are not tech-savvy can use it effectively. Here is a step -by- step guide on how to use WhatsApp on PCs and Laptops easily.

Steps to use WhatsApp on PCs and Laptops

The feature that allows a user to use WhatsApp on the PC is denoted as WhatsApp Web. To use it, an individual needs a WhatsApp account activated on their phone as well. The steps and the process remains the same for every phone type, whether Android or iPhone.

Open web.whatsapp.com on your computer using any web browser such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, or others. Open the WhatsApp app installed on the phone. Open the Chats screen and select Menu (the three vertical dots on the top-right corner of the chat screen). Then click the WhatsApp Web, which is the third option in the menu column. A scanner will appear on the screen. Scan the QR code (looks like a scrambled barcode) on the computer screen using the scanner from the phone app. WhatsApp will then open in the PC browser, and the user now has the access to WhatsApp messages on their computer. For safety reasons, one can log out from the WhatsApp web after finishing their session. Click on the three-dot menu above the chats list on the left-hand side of the screen then click on Log out button to end the session. One can also log out from WhatsApp web by using their phone. Open the Chats screen and select Menu and then WhatsApp Web. A person can view any computers they are logged in and choose to log out from the sessions whenever needed.

Follow these easy steps to use WhatsApp on the PC. However, make sure to log out every time the session is over for keeping your privacy safe. Keep in mind to only use web.whatsapp.com for using WhatsApp on the computer.

