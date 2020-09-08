Vivaldi 3.3 Offers Much-needed Pause Button For Internet With 'Break Mode', Learn More

People are living in the digital age, the latest generation has their whole life revolving around the internet. Making the internet such a big part of your life does come with its own set of issues. Vivaldi browser has kept this thought in consideration and revealed a new feature, designed to tackle the constant connection people require, to the internet. Break Mode is the new feature launched by Vivaldi 3.3 designed to pause the internet in the browser.

Vivaldi 3.3 launches Break Mode for browser

The name says it all, "Break mode", which basically helps the individual to take the long-overdue break from the internet just by tapping a button. Tapping on 'Break Mode' on the Vivaldi browser would essentially cut all access to the internet from the browser for the individual. Vivaldi 3.3 features a pause button in the status bar which the individual can click to mute and stop all HTML% audios and videos, all panels, and any other content cluttering the screen rather than closing the browser application itself.

How to download Vivaldi Browser?

Vivaldi browser can be used on any of the operating systems, but the download process might differ a little for Windows OS and macOS. Follow the step by step guide below to download Vivaldi 3.3 on any of the operating systems, also refer to the system requirements before beginning the download.

macOS

System requirements: Individuals can install Vivaldi on OS X Yosemite 10.10 or newer versions.

Download the installer file from Vivaldi.com/download;

Save the .dmg file to your computer and launch it;

Go through Vivaldi’s End User Licence Agreement and select Agree;

When the Vivaldi icon appears in the dmg window, drag Vivaldi to the Applications folder.

After installation is complete, the application should launch on its own

Windows

System requirements: Individuals can install Vivaldi on Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, or later.

Download the installer file from Vivaldi.com/download;

Save the .exe file to your computer and launch it;

If installing a standalone or changing the UI language, click on Advanced;

Read Vivaldi’s End User Licence Agreement then click on Accept and install.

The application should launch on its own upon installation

Promo image source: Vivaldi.com