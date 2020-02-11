IBM Prefers Slack Over Microsoft Teams For Its 350,000 Employees: Report

Collaboration software helps executives and teams communicate effectively for big corporate projects and the two main players in this industry have been a software called ‘Slack’ and Microsoft’s very own, ‘Microsoft Teams’. It is now being reported that one of the world’s biggest IT companies, IBM (International Business Machines) is adopting Slack as the prime collaboration software for its 3,50,000 strong workforce. Microsoft Teams was also a prime contender for IBM, but as per reports, many IBM employees had already adopted Slack.

A stronger IBM-Slack alliance

Talking to Business Insider, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield celebrated his company’s victory in getting the IBM deal and took pride in their product for being able to serve one of the biggest companies in the world. It has also been reported that the IBM deal will not be too big of a boost for Slack as the company already enjoyed a big chunk of its customer base from the tech giant which is stationed in New York. Last year, Slack had reported that 1,65,000 IBM customers and its userbase will now grow to contain the entirety of IBM’s 3,50,000 workforce.

More about collaborative software

Last year, it was reported that Microsoft Teams was being used by around 20 million users in contrast to the 12 million users who used Slack. The two companies have gone to-and-fro in their efforts to undermine the offerings of the other. Slack was originally released in 2013 and Microsoft came up with Teams in 2017.

There are paid and free options available for Slack. Slack offers convenient inter-communication within the company members, where employees can share simple messages, tools, or files. It also allows the functionality of using group messages (channels) or direct messages. Microsoft Teams is also a similar offering from the Bill Gates-founded company. Teams is an advanced version of Microsoft’s ‘Skype for Business’.

