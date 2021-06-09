ICloud Plus: All You Need To Know About The Upgraded Online Storage Service By Apple

Reinforcing their commitment towards digital security, Apple has incorporated a lot of privacy-oriented features in the new iOS 15. Announced at WWDC 2021, iOS 15 would come with a new Apple service called iCloud Plus. As the name suggests, it is an upgraded version of the online cloud storage service called iCloud that Apple already provides to its users. As Apple says on their website, iCloud plus "combines everything users love about iCloud with new premium features." Read along to find out more about Apple VPN, iCloud private relay and homekit camera update.

What is iCloud Plus?

Essentially, iCloud Plus is an upgraded version of Apple's cloud storage service called iCloud. Earlier it only offered users digital space to store their files such as photos, videos or documents. However, Apple has integrated quite a few privacy-oriented features into it. For instance, users call now use a private relay that acts as an in-house Apple VPN while surfing the internet. Other than that, Hide My Email lets users protect their email address from potential spamming. Additionally, iCloud Plus would support unlimited HomeKit cameras.

iCloud Private Relay

While surfing on the internet, a user's data, browsing history and pattern might be at risk, as it is vulnerable to other people on the network. The new iCloud Private Relay enables users to browse through the internet with utmost security. When enabled, the iCloud Private Relay sends and receives data through two private servers, so that it is encrypted, and only the user can access it. Apple also says that the company itself cannot access a user's data when the feature is enabled.

iCloud Hide My Email

When browsing daily, users come across a lot of sites or portals which ask for an email address. However, some users have reservations against sharing their email address to protect themselves from potential threats. iCloud Plus' Hide My Email feature allows a user to generate a unique and random email address, which can be filled in a form and forwards the messages to the user's account. A user can create as many unique addresses as required and can delete them when not needed.

HomeKit Secure Video

As an extension to the HomeKit Secure Video service that iCloud already provides. Apple Home app now supports an unlimited number of security cameras. A user can now add a homekit camera to his house without worrying about storage, as iCloud Plus offers unlimited storage for HomeKit Secure videos. This storage does not affect a user's iCloud storage used for backing up the device or storing data.

iCloud Plus Cost

While the features being added to iCloud Plus can prove to be priceless, Apple has decided to include all of them in the same subscription rates that are being charged currently. All the paid users of iCloud would be transferred to iCloud Plus implicitly, without the need to pay any additional cost. However, a user might select from the available plans. A list of iCloud Plus cost has been given below.

iCloud+ plans: 50GB with one HomeKit Secure Video camera for Rs. 75 ($0.99 per month)

200GB with up to five HomeKit Secure Video cameras for Rs. 219 ($2.99 per month)

2TB with an unlimited number of HomeKit Secure Video cameras for Rs. 749 ($9.99 per month)

IMAGE: APPLE WEBSITE