IKEA Launches Online Shopping App In India For Android And IOS, Know How To Download

In a move to expand the company's presence, Swedish giant Ikea launched its online application for home furnishing products in India on Thursday. The application can be downloaded by Android and iOS users as planned by the company with its omnichannel approach. A statement released by Ikea said that currently, 7,000 home furnishing products will be available for Indian citizens.

In its official Instagram handle, the company wrote that an affordable and wide range of products can be explored in its application launched in India.

"Hej! We are excited to announce the launch of the newest IKEA store - on iOS and Android! Download the IKEA app today, and explore a wide range of affordable, well-designed and functional home furnishing solutions for every room in your home," said Ikea through Instagram post.

The official statement further added that customers from several major cities including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, and Baroda -- will now be able to buy products with a click on their phone. The application is launched through a combination of big IKEA stores, smaller city-centre stores, and online platforms added IKEA.

The current crisis of pandemic will help Ikea in connecting with its customers as people are preferring online services amid lockdown no gathering restrictions. In the Instagram post by Ikea, it also added an attractive video depicting different products offered by the company.

The company has brought features like a personalized feed with images and products based on user interests and purchases. It is also planning on expanding its services in more cities of India and get connected to 100 million people in the coming years.

"We are now one step closer to making every day better with our on-the-go e-commerce service," mentioned IKEA India Country Commercial Manager Kavitha Rao.

How to download the Ikea app in India

In India, both android and iOS users can easily download the application. For android users, it can be accessed through Google play store and iOS users can download it from the App store.

Launch amid COVID-19 condition

Further noting about the health of the consumers, Ikea added that "health and safety is a top priority for us, and hence, the launch of IKEA app is another touch point to make home furnishing accessible to the many people and ensure customers can shop safely from their homes".