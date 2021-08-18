IMDb TV Streaming Service Released For Android, IOS & Xbox Devices: All You Need To Know

Following the pandemic-induced lockdown, OTT industry emerged as one of the key beneficiaries with families staying back home and watching the latest film releases online than from theatres. Several media companies and tech giants made the most out of this surging demand for online streaming by introducing their respective streaming platforms. Joining the bandwagon, IMDb is planning to enter this market by releasing their IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free, ad-supported streaming service for Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about this. Here is all the information on the internet about the IMDb Tv app for Android and iOS. Read more

IMDb TV app for iOS, Android and Xbox live now

Launching the Xfinity X1 eloped to bring in the new IMDb TV’s first pay-TV partner release. Terms of the distribution deal were not disclosed. Comcast’s Flex broadband-only and X1 Xfinity TV customers can directly head into this app by saying “IMDb TV” into the Xfinity Voice Remote. Other than this streaming box, IMDb also released this IMDb TV app Apple’s iOS and Android mobile devices but only in the U.S. later on they also made their streaming app compatible with Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Android TV devices including Chromecast with Google TV, LG Smart TVs (2018-2021 models) and also the Sony PlayStation 4 console. Other than the app, the streaming platform is available on Amazon’s Fire TV and also on the Prime Video app as a free TV channel.

More about IMDb TV

Initially, developers at Amazoned-owned company, IMDb had termed this service as Freedive in January 2019. After getting a lot of negative response on it streaming service title, they renamed it to IMDb TV. The Amazon-owned company also claims that IMDb TV has half the ads of traditional linear TV. The streaming platform is used by thousands of users all over th4 globe. This is because of the list of quality content available on their platform. It already has some chartbusters like All in the Family, Mad Men, Malcolm in the Middle, The Wolf of Wall Street, and How to Train Your Dragon on its platform and is looking to bring in more exciting content for its users. No other information is available on the internet about this service. Keep an eye out for any updates on IMDb's official social media handles.