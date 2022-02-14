India Acts Tough Amid LAC Faceoff, To Ban 54 Chinese Apps Over Threat To National Security

In a massive development on Monday, India is set to ban 54 more Chinese Apps amid the prolonged standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). As per sources, these Apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock and Dual Space Lite. The aforesaid Apps were deemed a threat to the privacy and security of Indians as they were transferring their sensitive data to servers in countries such as China, sources revealed.

Prior to this, the Centre has already banned a total of 224 Chinese Apps. This comes amid growing calls for drastically altering the economic relationship with China in the wake of the Galwan Valley clash in which 21 Indian Army personnel were martyred. The Centre has already taken a number of steps against China in the pursuit of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) goal.

Ban on Chinese Apps

Amid the LAC faceoff, the Ministry of Information Technology on May 29, 2020, invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese Apps. This included Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner, etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

On July 27, 2020, the Union government banned 47 more Apps which were clones of Chinese Apps banned earlier. A month later, 118 more Chinese Apps were banned for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the state. The Centre exuded confidence that this move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. These Apps were APUS Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart, APUS Launcher-Theme, Call Show, Wallpaper, HideApps, APUS Security -Antivirus, Phone Security, Cleaner and Baidu.

LAC faceoff lingers on

Multiple rounds of military commander-level and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs(WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from multiple places, including north and south of Pangong Tso and Gogra. India has been looking forward to ensuring the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC such as Hot Springs and Depsang at the earliest.