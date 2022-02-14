India To Ban 54 Chinese Apps Over Threat To National Security; Here's A List Of The Apps

The Indian government has issued a fresh order to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to the nation’s security, revealed sources. It is to be noted that 270 apps have been banned by the government since 2020. Some reports suggest that these apps are from major Chinese tech firms like Tencent, Alibaba, gaming company NetEase, among others. According to the sources, the latest ban will be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the grounds that these apps were transferring the sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China. The ban will be imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

54 Chinese apps to be banned in India

Some of the 54 Chinese apps to be banned in India include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

According to the list, MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats, Wink: Connect Now, Garena Free Fire- Illuminate, MP3 Cutter- Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter, Barcode Scanner- QR Code Scan, and CuteU PRo are a few other apps to be banned in the country.

The list of 54 apps:

Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera Equalizer - Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer Music Player - Music, MP3 Player Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ Music Plus - MP3 Player Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster Video Player - Media All Format Music Player - Equalizer & MP3 Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster Music Player - MP3 Player CamCard for SalesForce Ent Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade APUS Security HD (Pad Version) Parallel Space Lite 32 Support Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music Nice video baidu Tencent Xriver Onmyoji Chess Onmyoji Arena AppLock Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support DualSpace - 32Bit Support DualSpace - 64Bit Support DualSpace Pro - 32Bit Support Conquer Online - MMORPG Game Conquer Online II Live Weather & Radar - Alerts Notes - Colour Notepad, Notebook MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter Voice Recorder & Voice Changer Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan Lica Cam - Selfie camera app EVE Echoes Astracraft UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping Extraordinary Ones Badlanders Stick Fight: The Game Mobile Twilight Pioneers CuteU: Match with the World SmallWorld-Enjoy group chat and video chat CuteU Pro FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup RealU: Go Live, Make Friends MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats RealU Lite - Video to live! Wink: Connect Now FunChat Meet People Around You FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through video chat! Garena Free Fire - Illuminate

It is learned that many of these apps belong to large Chinese tech firms such as Tencent, Alibaba, and gaming firm NetEase, and are “rebranded or rechristened avatars” of apps that have been banned in India since 2020.

Chinese apps banned in India

In 2020, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including TikTok, WeChat, and Helo, to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s “sovereignty and security”. Some of the other prominent apps that were blocked amid rising tensions between India and China following clashes at the border included ShareIT, UC browser, and the shopping app Clubfactory.

Later in November 2020, another 43 Chinese apps were banned, including Snack Video, AliExpress, and AliPay Cashier. Also, another 118 apps were banned by the government in September.

Image: UNSPLASH