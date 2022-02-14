Last Updated:

India To Ban 54 Chinese Apps Over Threat To National Security; Here's A List Of The Apps

The Indian government has issued a fresh order to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to the nation’s security, revealed sources.

China

The Indian government has issued a fresh order to ban 54 Chinese apps that pose a threat to the nation’s security, revealed sources. It is to be noted that 270 apps have been banned by the government since 2020. Some reports suggest that these apps are from major Chinese tech firms like Tencent, Alibaba, gaming company NetEase, among others. According to the sources, the latest ban will be issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on the grounds that these apps were transferring the sensitive data of Indians to servers in foreign countries such as China. The ban will be imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

54 Chinese apps to be banned in India

Some of the 54 Chinese apps to be banned in India include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer & Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, Dual Space Lite.

According to the list, MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats, Wink: Connect Now, Garena Free Fire- Illuminate, MP3 Cutter- Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter, Barcode Scanner- QR Code Scan, and CuteU PRo are a few other apps to be banned in the country.

The list of 54 apps:

  1. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD
  2. Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera
  3. Equalizer - Bass Booster & Volume EQ & Virtualizer 
  4. Music Player - Music, MP3 Player
  5. Equalizer & Bass Booster - Music Volume EQ
  6. Music Plus - MP3 Player
  7. Equalizer Pro - Volume Booster & Bass Booster
  8. Video Player - Media All Format
  9. Music Player - Equalizer & MP3
  10. Volume Booster - Loud Speaker & Sound Booster
  11. Music Player - MP3 Player
  12. CamCard for SalesForce Ent
  13. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite
  14. Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade
  15. APUS Security HD (Pad Version)
  16. Parallel Space Lite 32 Support
  17. Viva Video Editor - Snack Video Maker with Music
  18. Nice video baidu
  19. Tencent Xriver
  20. Onmyoji Chess
  21. Onmyoji Arena
  22. AppLock
  23. Dual Space Lite - Multiple Accounts & Clone App
  24. Dual Space Pro - Multiple Accounts & App Cloner
  25. DualSpace Lite - 32Bit Support
  26. DualSpace - 32Bit Support
  27. DualSpace - 64Bit Support
  28. DualSpace Pro - 32Bit Support 
  29. Conquer Online - MMORPG Game
  30. Conquer Online II
  31. Live Weather & Radar - Alerts
  32. Notes - Colour Notepad, Notebook
  33. MP3 Cutter - Ringtone Maker & Audio Cutter
  34. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer
  35. Barcode Scanner - QR Code Scan
  36. Lica Cam - Selfie camera app
  37. EVE Echoes
  38. Astracraft
  39. UU Game Booster-network solution for high ping
  40. Extraordinary Ones
  41. Badlanders
  42. Stick Fight: The Game Mobile
  43. Twilight Pioneers
  44. CuteU: Match with the World
  45. SmallWorld-Enjoy group chat and video chat
  46. CuteU Pro
  47. FancyU - Video Chat & Meetup
  48. RealU: Go Live, Make Friends
  49. MoonChat: Enjoy Video Chats
  50. RealU Lite - Video to live!
  51. Wink: Connect Now
  52. FunChat Meet People Around You
  53. FancyU pro - Instant Meetup through video chat!
  54. Garena Free Fire - Illuminate

It is learned that many of these apps belong to large Chinese tech firms such as Tencent, Alibaba, and gaming firm NetEase, and are “rebranded or rechristened avatars” of apps that have been banned in India since 2020.  

Chinese apps banned in India

In 2020, the Government of India banned 59 Chinese mobile applications, including TikTok, WeChat, and Helo, to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country’s “sovereignty and security”. Some of the other prominent apps that were blocked amid rising tensions between India and China following clashes at the border included ShareIT, UC browser, and the shopping app Clubfactory. 

Later in November 2020, another 43 Chinese apps were banned, including Snack Video, AliExpress, and AliPay Cashier. Also, another 118 apps were banned by the government in September. 

