Instagram For Kids Below 13 Years Is Coming Soon: Is Instagram Safe For Children?

Instagram has been growing significantly over the years and it has become a huge social platform for end-users, influencers, creators, marketers, homepreneurs and more. While the application is a package of all the things you would want, the app offers features like photo-sharing, stories, Reels, IGTV, video-sharing, integrated sharing with Facebook and business account users have insights into their posts, stories and much more. However, Instagram is a great place to socialise online, it could be trickier for minors because of many adult meme pages, blunt posts, misinformation and more. Although every social platform faces such issues when it comes to children, the organisation is making an Instagram for kids app.

Facebook is making Instagram for kids below 13 years

As per the app guidelines, to use the Instagram app, a user needs to be above 13 years of age. The reason can be anything, but majorly it can lead to various problems. Many parents usual question "is Instagram safe for children?" And, the answer is probably no because social media can be a boon or curse depending on how it is used by others. Many times users have been subjected to cyberbullying, body shaming, hatred, exposure to sexual contents, predators and negativity. That is the reason why minors are not advised to use various social platforms like Instagram.

Nevertheless, Facebook is now planning to make Instagram Kids which will cater to children below the age of 13 years. Through this new app, social media is trying to create a platform where kids can enjoy most of the feature safely. However, it is hard to imagine how the Instagram Kids app would work, but the main concern that many parents would share is that likes and views may affect the self-esteem of minors or worse it can create mental health problems.

As adults, many individuals have gotten addicted to likes, creating a fake persona, and more. Social Media Marketers may also take the opportunity to target minors for marketing goals because children may not have the buying power but they can shape the decision making of parents. Although the app is still in making, before letting your children use social apps, one must look for options that let a parent approve contacts similar to Facebook’s Messenger Kids.