Instagram For Kids Faces 1,80,000 Signed Petitions Urging Company To Drop Plans

Facebook CEO Mark Zukerberg had confirmed plans for an Instagram version for kids, during a Congressional hearing on misinformation two months ago. He had stated that the plans are in “very early stages”. However, over 1,80,000 people have signed petitions in an outgoing outcry urging Facebook to drop its plans for Instagram for kids.

A report in USA Today suggests that three petitions from nonprofit and grassroots organisations, including the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood, SumOfUs, and a combined effort spearheaded by the Juggernaut Project, gathered the signatures. The organizations argue that a version of Instagram — the photo and video-sharing app with over 1 billion users – is inappropriate for children under the age of 13.

In response to the petitions, a Facebook spokesperson reportedly said that they have only recently begun investigating a kid-friendly version of Instagram. The company agrees that any experience they create for the kids should emphasize their safety and privacy, and the company shall seek advice from specialists in child development, child safety, and mental health, as well as privacy advocates. Furthermore, in any Instagram experience designed for people under the age of 13, the platform will not show ads.

The petitions, which began in early April, will be sent to Facebook ahead of the company's annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday, according to the organisations. Instagram will not be allowed to employ young children as "pawns in its struggle with TikTok" for market dominance, according to Josh Golin, executive director of the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood. Instagram currently does not allow children under the age of 13 to access the platform.

The petitions come as a growing campaign to prevent a potential Instagram for kids gains traction. The signatures also come more than two weeks after 44 US attorneys general issued a letter to Zuckerberg pushing him to drop plans for a children's Instagram.

Media portal The Information reported that Instagram Head Adam Mosseri stated that the company is going forward with its plans. He stated that he believes it is better for everyone involved to give parents oversight and transparency and control into kids using Instagram. He further stated that it is better this way than for everyone to pretend like kids are not lying about their age to use the platform today.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK