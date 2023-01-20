Instagram Introduces 'Quiet Mode' Feature To Pause Notifications; Here's How To Use It

Social media networking site Instagram announced the 'Quiet Mode' feature which will enable users to focus and set boundaries with friends and followers. The feature will also enhance parental supervision over the activities of their children. According to CBS, when the option is enabled, it will turn the profile’s activity status to 'In Quiet mode'. The feature will also pause all the notifications when it is switched on. Not only this, if the user switches to the mode, it will send an auto-reply to those sending them a direct message, informing them that the receiver has turned on 'Quiet mode'.

As per CBS, the tool will roll out in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. While the feature can be used by everyone, Instagram is pushing it as a tool to help teens in studying. The company is encouraging teens to turn on the feature “when they spend a specific amount of time on Instagram late at night." "These updates are part of our ongoing work to ensure people have experiences that work for them, and that they have more control over the time they spend online and the types of content they see," the social media giant wrote in a statement.

How to use 'Quiet mode' feature

You have to open Instagram and go to settings.

Now, open privacy settings & tap the 'hidden words' option.

Go to 'custom words for messages and comments' and add words, emojis or phrases of which you don't want any content to be visible on your feed.

Instagram is updating its parental feature as well

The social networking site is also intending to enhance its parental tools as well. The firm states that when a teen updates a setting, the parents will receive a notification. The notification will give a heads-up to the parents informing them what their children are up to. The new tools will also enable parents to view which accounts their teen has blocked. Instagram is also working on tools that will give users more control over what shows up in the Explore feed. The users will now be able to mark “not interested” on a post to prevent such content from showing up in the future.

Since 2021, the social media networking site has made several policy changes to give users autonomy over what they consume. The move came after the executives of the site faced serious questions in the 2021 congressional hearings. Sites like Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram faced questions about how they are preventing young users from consuming harmful content.