Instagram Launches Enhanced Tags; Know What It Is And How To Use The New Tagging Feature

Enhanced tags will enable users to credit their creative collaborators in posts and short videos that appear in Feed and Reels on Instagram. Read details here.

Instagram launches Enhanced Tags: What is it and how to use the new tagging feature?

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has released a new feature that will allow users to tag their creative partners in a post and in reels. While collaborative posts were possible on the platform, the new feature displays the profile category of the user tagged as well. Keep reading to know more about what is Enhanced Tags on Instagram and how to use Enhanced Tags on Instagram.  

What are Enhanced Tags on Instagram?

Enhanced tags will enable users to credit their creative collaborators in posts and short videos that appear in Feed and Reels on Instagram. Instagram mentions in its post that "this feature will display a creator's publicly displayed and self-identified profile category." The categories include make-up artist, choreographer creative director, photographer and other categories, as displayed in the feature image of the article. 

How to use Enhanced Tags on Instagram?

  • Open the Instagram application on a smartphone and tap on the '+' icon at the top right corner 
  • Create a new Post and tap on 'Next'
  • Write the required caption and tap on 'Tag People'
  • Tap on 'Add tag' and search for the contributor that is to be tagged 
  • Tap on 'Show Profile Category' to display the creator category
  • Tap on 'Done'
  • Once the addition tags are added, tap on 'Share' 

Other features Instagram has been working on

Instagram is testing a new interface with a small user group that will show more recent content in the reels and the hashtags search section. In particular, the test removes the recent section that appears when some search via hashtags. The Verge mentions that the test will only let users see the most liked posts or the most liked Reels. Keep reading to know more about the test.  

After experimenting with the Top and Reels section, Instagram is now testing a new feature called Templates. As the name suggests, the feature will help users in creating new videos with the help of other videos on Instagram, by taking the same format. In a nutshell, the feature is good for creators and will save a lot of time that goes into recreating a video's format manually. Keep reading to know more about Instagram Templates. 

