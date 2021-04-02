Instagram Launches Reels Remix Feature; Users Call It A Rip-off Of Another Popular App

Remember TikTok’s dual videos on which people made entertaining videos of reacting to or complementing an already-existing video? Instagram released its new feature Instagram reels remix which lets you create double framed videos. Instagram wrote on its official Instagram page, “Say hi to Remix, a new Reels feature that lets you create a reel next to an existing one. Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram."

How to use the Instagram reels remix?

From now on, for any reel a person makes, the Instagram reels remix feature will be automatically enabled. If someone wants to make a reels remix video, they have to click on the three dots in the right bottom corner of the particular reel screen. Select the ‘Remix This Reel’ option. A second frame will appear which will allow the person to do the reel remix video. One can change the volume of their audio and the audio of the video they are remixing. The reel mix creator can also add visual effects. As for old reels, the creator has to select the ‘Enable Remixing’ option so that others can do reels remix videos with it. As mentioned above, the reels remix feature is set by default for all upcoming reels. If you want to change this, you can go to the privacy setting in your Instagram account and switch off the toggle button to disable the option that allows others to make reels remix content with your video.

Since the launch of the Instagram reels remix, many have taken to social media to share their opinions on it. Most of them are criticising the Facebook-owned social media app for copying TikTok again. One Twitter user tweeted, “Reels remix? Really? What are you guys doing in the Fb office? Reading guide to becoming TikTok 101?”

Last year, Instagram launched the Reels feature which is a short video creation tool like TikTok. It was well-received by its users and the feature showed tremendous success. This is of course expected as there more than one billion active monthly Instagram users according to Statista. EMarketer reported that Instagram saw “186.3 million new users between 2019 and 2020. This was also around the time TikTok was banned in countries including India and Hong Kong. In February 2021, Instagram announced that videos with logos, watermark or blurry texts will be recommended less frequently, ensuring that TikTok videos are not reused on Instagram often. In an email to The Verge, spokesperson Devi Narasimhan wrote, “We’re building on what we’ve learned from Explore to recommend fun and entertaining videos in places like the Reels tab, and personalize the experience.”

Source: Kate Torline (Unsplash)