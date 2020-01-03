Instagram Launches 'which Disney Character Are You' Filter For Stories

Instagram recently introduced a brand new filter ‘Which Disney character are you.’ The filter available for Instagram stories shows Disney characters based on people's selfies. The new feature was launched after the success of pokemon and lyrics settings.

Face the camera straight

There are a couple of ways in which users can access the Disney character generator. People can search for ‘Which Disney character are you’ filter in browse effects of their stories and save it on their Instagram. Alternatively, they can find a friend who has used the newly-introduced filter and tap the filter title in the top left corner. Instagram will immediately launch a pop up with a button “Try It.”

Read: Instagram Finally Testing Dark Mode, Here's How To Get It Right Now

Read: Esha Gupta's Instagram Photos That Broke The Internet In 2019

The Disney filter was created by Arno Partissimo. Thanks to the filter, Partissimo has got more than 200,000 followers within a week of its launch. The feature was an instant hit with many people posting videoes with the hashtag #whichdisneycharacterareyou. Here’s how the netizens are flooding social media.

Read:Talented Tattoo Artists You Should Follow On Instagram Right Now

Read:2020 Instagram Captions That Inspire And Motivate You To Make A New Start

In September, Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing platform Instagram rolled out an AMOLED dark theme on Android, according to xda-developers. Dark themes have been gaining popularity over the last few months. Some of the recent updates to the Android and iOS operating systems have enabled native support for Dark theme and dark mode across apps.

Google has already added dark themes to most of its apps and over the last few weeks, we have witnessed a sudden rise in the number of third-party apps adopting dark modes.

Meanwhile, there are also some apps like Instagram that are taking time to add dark themes on Android. Now Instagram, with its most-recent Alpha update, has added a dark theme to its Android app. Since it happens to be an AMOLED Dark theme, background colours are black.