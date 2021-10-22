Instagram Music Not Working For Several Users, Netizens Report On Social Media

In what seems to be a developing issue, Instagram Music is not available for a lot of users. Those who are facing the issue are reporting about it on the popular microblogging platform Twitter. Apparently, users are not able to add Music to their Instagram Stories, and the application is showing a "No music available" error. While adding music to Instagram Stories provides viewers with an elevated experience, the unavailability of this feature is creating difficulty for users. There is no information as to why is Instagram Music not working.

The Instagram Music feature allows users to add small parts of songs and trending tracks to their Instagram stories. Generally, the Music feature is accessible and contains all the latest hits as users like to share such songs on their Story, depending upon the mood, their location, the kind of work they are doing and more. Generally, the Instagram Music feature is available for users in the form of a sticker. Users can add music by going to the Stickers menu at the top right corner of the story creation user interface.

Instagram Music is not available for several accounts

Given below are posts on Twitter by users who have been facing an issue with the Music sticker for Instagram Stories. Apart from these, there are hundreds of other Tweets on the platform highlighting the same issue. Users have reported that they cannot search for their favourite songs and add them to their Instagram Story. Due to the recent outages, users have been a little too frustrated with the platform, and have even posted that they will stop using Instagram sooner or later.

Users report 'No Results Found' Instagram Music error

The application is showing a "No Results Found" error for several users who are reporting this issue. Some users have been confused about whether their application and internet connection is not working or there is a problem with Instagram. While the issue is still developing while compiling this report, Instagram has not acknowledged the issue yet. However, the feature seems to be available when tested at 07:55 AM IST on October 22, 2021. On Instagram, there are a lot of ways to engage with one's followers such as Instagram Reels, posts, stories, IGTV videos and more.

@instagram is it just me or why am I not able to add music to my Instagram stories?? Like I can’t search my favourite songs and use them. — Frey (@Freayries) October 22, 2021

why isn’t instagram letting me select any music i want on ig story 😒 — 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@jminfairie) October 22, 2021

I'm pretty sure I'll stop using Instagram sooner or later

I want to add music to my story, but it keep saying "No Results Found"

My account is always personal account, I reinstalled and installed, and it still doesn't work 🤷🚮 — Ling (@jiao_zi_ling) October 22, 2021

What did Instagram do with the music section for the stories!!! — Nathalie Martinez (@nathy_0812) October 22, 2021

did anyone have any issue with instagram music where you can’t search for a song you want to put on your story or is it just me? — dani (@miqbaldanis) October 22, 2021