Instagram releases '1 Minute Music' tracks for Reels and Stories in India

Since its launch in August 2020, Reels has been one of the most successful products of the platform. Reels allow users to create short, entertaining videos that have gained popularity in the last few years. To maintain the engagement, Instagram has released '1 Minute Music' tracks that can be used to create Reels and Stories on the platform. Keep reading to know more about '1 Minute Tracks' by Instagram.

As the name suggests, '1 Minute Music' are tracks that are 60 seconds long. These tracks are created specifically for Instagram Reels and Stories. Instagram believes that the initiative will help creators make more content. The music tracks will also be accompanied by videos, like with longer music tracks. While Instagram is already working with over 200 Indian artists to create '1 Minute Music' tracks, the creation of content around these tracks should inspire other musicians to release their one-minute tracks as well.

Instagram collaborates with Indian artists for '1 Minute Music'

As of now, Instagram already has some of the most popular musicians in the country on board, including Dhvani Bhanushali, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, and Himanshi Khurana among others. In the last 10 days, some of these singers have already released their one-minute music tracks on Instagram. As per several reports, the platform has partnered with a company known as Believe which looks after celebrity artists and music distribution. Those who want to create content using the '1 Minute Music' feature will be able to find it in the Reels audio gallery.

In a bid to give a visual refresh to its app, Instagram has confirmed that it is introducing a brighter icon along with its own typography. The Meta-owned photo-sharing company has stated that its new design system puts the content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

In a statement, Instagram said, "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community." Stay tuned for more updates on new Instagram updates and other tech news.