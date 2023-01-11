Last Updated:

Instagram Reportedly Down For Several Users In India; Netizens Say 'DMs Not Working'

Instagram and Twitter users in India have reported problems with the application. This is a Facebook-owned photo-sharing app.

Over the last few hours, several Instagram users in India have reported problems with the application. Instagram is a Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing app.  

According to Downdetector, which is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services, the outage began on Wednesday morning, when the app locked users out of the app. The Downdetector website also flagged issues with Twitter. 

Problem with direct messages

According to the report, people are unable to use the DM or Direct Messages feature to communicate with one another. According to Downdetector, nearly 500 users in India reported difficulties accessing Instagram. An incident is flagged by Downdetector when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Among those affected, 36% reported server connection issues, 52% reported app issues, and 12% had difficulty logging in. The outage peaked around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the website.

Instagram users took to Twitter

Instagram users took to Twitter to air their grievances. A user quotes, "Instagram direct messages not working for more than 2 hours now! Is it just me?"

