Instagram Unveils New Vibrant Logo, Typoface And More As Part Of Visual Refresh

In a bid to give a visual refresh to its app, Instagram has confirmed that it is introducing a brighter icon along with its own typography. The Meta-owned photo-sharing company has stated that its new design system puts the content at the centre, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression.

In a statement, Instagram said, "We are bringing new energy and purpose to our colours, typeface, logo, and other brand elements with a refreshed visual identity. Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community."

The social networking platform mentioned that its new typeface named Instagram Sans is designed keeping heritage in mind and it includes multiple global scripts. The company said, "Our vibrant gradient was reimagined using an innovative 3D modelling process to make it feel illuminated and alive. The Instagram gradient, made up of our brand colours, is the foundation of our complete color system."

Instagram unveils new vibrant logo

"Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo, and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings. We are excited to bring life to the Instagram experience through the energy of our reimagined gradient," the photo-sharing platform added.

Instagram Sans is a new way for the company's global community to express themselves on the platform in features like Stories and Reels. The firm said, "While designing this new typeface, our goal was to make Instagram Sans globally accessible." For the new feature, Instagram has teamed up with language experts worldwide to adapt the typeface to be more inclusive of other languages such as Arabic, Thai, and Japanese.

It is evident that the typeface is influenced by the app's obsession with squares and circles. Instagram Sans combines both grotesque and geometic styles, with the ability "to express a range of styles in any language." Instagram said, "We want to support all of our creators and community members who push culture forward to express themselves fully in any language they choose."

