Instagram's New QR Codes Feature Enables Users To Add People Quickly

Instagram has rolled out a new feature in which users can generate QR codes and add other users simply by scanning their QR codes. Many other social media apps like Snapchat and Messenger already have this feature to add another user simply by scanning their QR code. Only last month, Whatsapp had generated the add by scanning QR code feature and now Instagram has followed in its sister app’s trend.

Instagram rolls out QR codes

Instagram now allows third-party camera apps to scan the QR code. The feature was first launched in Japan last year and now it has been made available globally. This feature will help businesses a lot as they can simply print their QR code and have customers scan it easily.

This will also help customers to get updates on latest offers and other important credit information about the brand. It has been observed that restaurants and cafés have now started leaving QR codes out instead of paper or physical menus. This ensures that people do not have to use physical menus which have been touched by various other customers or even the staff.

Restaurants and other businesses leave their QR codes to let the customers load the place’s website and place orders. So now they can simply put their Instagram profile’s QR code as well and that will allow customers to give them a follow. Earlier, Instagram had introduced Nametags, which worked for the same purpose as to scan and add a user by using their name tag. However, QR codes make it easier for people to scan and add the other user without much hassle. Check out the steps to add someone using the QR code scans.

How to add someone with QR code

Open the Instagram app and log in to your account by entering your credentials.

Tap on your profile icon at the bottom right of the screen.

Now, tap on the menu icon which looks like a hamburger or like three horizontal lines, at the top right corner of the screen.

Click on the option ‘QR Code’.

Now you will see that a QR code is generated on your phone’s screen. This QR code is for other users to add you. For which they will have to scan the QR code that is visible on your screen.

However, if you want to scan another user’s QR code, then on the same screen, at the bottom click on the option ‘Scan QR code’.

You can simply scan the other user’s QR and add them.

Or you can click on gallery, at the top right corner and from there scan the code. But for this option, you should have saved the QR code earlier in your gallery.

Image: Erik Lucatero unsplash