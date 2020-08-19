Instagram's New QR Codes Feature Enables Users To Add People Quickly

Instagram has rolled out a new feature in which users can generate QR codes and add other users simply by scanning their QR codes. Many other social media apps like Snapchat and Messenger already have this feature to add another user simply by scanning their QR code. Only last month, Whatsapp had generated the add by scanning QR code feature and now Instagram has followed in its sister app’s trend.
Read Also | Stankovic's Picture With Pandya Removed By Instagram For Violating ‘community Guidelines’
Instagram now allows third-party camera apps to scan the QR code. The feature was first launched in Japan last year and now it has been made available globally. This feature will help businesses a lot as they can simply print their QR code and have customers scan it easily.
This will also help customers to get updates on latest offers and other important credit information about the brand. It has been observed that restaurants and cafés have now started leaving QR codes out instead of paper or physical menus. This ensures that people do not have to use physical menus which have been touched by various other customers or even the staff.
Restaurants and other businesses leave their QR codes to let the customers load the place’s website and place orders. So now they can simply put their Instagram profile’s QR code as well and that will allow customers to give them a follow. Earlier, Instagram had introduced Nametags, which worked for the same purpose as to scan and add a user by using their name tag. However, QR codes make it easier for people to scan and add the other user without much hassle. Check out the steps to add someone using the QR code scans.
Read Also | Kylie Jenner Goes Make-up Free; Shares 'before' And 'after' Pics On Instagram
Read Also | Facebook Begins Integration Of Instagram And Facebook Messenger Chats In New Update
Read Also | Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna Celebrate 21 Years Of 'Taal' On Instagram