Intermiles Quiz Answer For August 27; Win 50 Miles By Answering These Questions

Intermiles is a rewards redeeming app that enables users to earn points and rewards from the purchases they make and then later redeem those reward points to avail discounts on several other things. The app rewards points for transactions on flights, hotels, shopping, dining, paying credit card bills, fuel and other things. The app also has a quiz zone where it puts up various quizzes for users and they can answer and win reward points.

The quizzes are updated on a weekly basis and Intermiles is back with another quiz for this week. In this article, we have answers to the questions of the quiz. Check them out below:

Where to play Intermiles quiz?

To play the quiz and get points for the same, you need to first download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple store.

Open the app and sign up with your credentials.

Verify mobile number by entering OTP.

Once you have registered, on the home screen, you will see the quiz panel.

Among the various quizzes available, click on the quiz that you want to play.

The quizzes get renewed and updated every week.

Choose Quiz-a-thon Intermiles quiz

If you answer all the questions correctly, you stand a chance to win 50 miles (points)

Game rules:

In this quiz, users have to guess the name of the place, based on image and text cues.

You stand a chance to win miles by answering all questions correctly.

Once you start the quiz, you cannot skip or go back to a previous question

Once you press cancel, you will not be able to win InterMiles or start a fresh round

You will be given 90 seconds to complete this quiz

Intermiles quiz answers

Where in the world would you find this monument?

Italy

You enter a bus, the driver greets you with “Buenos dias”. Where are you?

Madrid

One of the most popular comic books, The Adventures of Tintin is from which country?

Belgium

Where are you if you're spending Koruna, eating a Trdelník and visiting the Astronomical Clock?

Czechia

Which country has won the most FIFA World Cup titles?

Brazil

Where is the popular dish, that has raw fish and rice and is wrapped in seaweed, from?

Japan

Where will You Find This ?

Greece

Tacos are a famous dish from which country?

Mexico

Image credits: Shutterstock