IOS 14.3 Update Releases: What Are The Issues That Exist & What Has Been Fixed?

Apple has released the iOS 14.3 update for its users and it is available for all iOS 13 compatible devices. The software has a number of features but users have been asking if it has fixed the widely reported ongoing problems faced by the users. The update has made some important bug fixes and security enhancement but has however, received mixed reviews by the users ever since the launch of the update.
iOS 14.3 is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, and the company’s iPhone 12 models
iOS 14.3 has a number of new features ever since the iOS 14 released. It also has significant security enhancement and several bug fixes. So if you are someone who cares about security, then you should go for the update right away. However, as the commonly reported problems are still being faced by users. So you may update the phone to experience all the latest features.
