IOS 14.3 Update Releases: What Are The Issues That Exist & What Has Been Fixed?

Apple has released the iOS 14.3 update for its users and it is available for all iOS 13 compatible devices. The software has a number of features but users have been asking if it has fixed the widely reported ongoing problems faced by the users. The update has made some important bug fixes and security enhancement but has however, received mixed reviews by the users ever since the launch of the update.

iOS 14.3 update is compatible with which device?

iOS 14.3 is compatible with the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2, and the company’s iPhone 12 models

In case your phone did not get an automatic update notification, you can do it manually. Go to Settings, select the General option, select Software Update.

What are the iOS 14.3 issues that have been resolved?

The new update has made the iOS 14.3 battery life of iPhone more stable.

Moreover, the Wi-Fi connectivity is fast and reliable.

Along with the battery life, iOS 14.3 has made the GPS and cellular data connectivity more stable and Bluetooth is working normally for the phone.

As far as the third party apps are concerned, Netflix, Dark Sky, Twitter, Slack, Asana, Gmail, Chrome, and Spotify are working properly and the first party apps are also stable.

iOS 14.3 problems?

Some of the problems that persist within a few hours of installing the update are:

The update sees messaging problems. A number of users complained on MacRumours and Apple Support Communities that the update has not fixed the problem of messaging.

Iphone users may continue to face call related issues and Apple Music bugs like they were prior to the update. Moreover, there are users who are facing keyboard lag and some have even faced overnight battery drain issues.

Should you get it iOS 14.3 update?

iOS 14.3 has a number of new features ever since the iOS 14 released. It also has significant security enhancement and several bug fixes. So if you are someone who cares about security, then you should go for the update right away. However, as the commonly reported problems are still being faced by users. So you may update the phone to experience all the latest features.

