IOS 14.4.1 Features: Learn Why Apple Wants Everyone To Update IOS Urgently

iOS 14 has been out for quite a while and this new programming update was delivered with the uncovering of the new iPhones of 2020. iOS 14 was a critical programming update that carried some obvious changes to the UI of iPhones and iPads, for example, widgets, backtap application gallery, and much more. iOS 14 has additionally experienced progression version updates and it has arrived at iOS 14.4.1. Users would like to learn more about the iOS 14.4.1 features.

iOS 14.4.1 Features

The latest iOS update is out now, and many are wondering what the new features are this update brings to the world of iPhones and iPads. The latest iOS update doesn’t necessarily bring any new features to the phones, but it makes a very necessary bug fix. Apple has figured out an issue in Webkit, the engine that runs Safari. This issue hasn’t been explained but Apple has mentioned that there is a vulnerability that can be used by hackers and this update should fix that loophole. Check out the description for the iOS 14.4.1 update by Apple:

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

iOS 14.4.1 Download

Apple has announced that every user should download this update urgently, as the longer they hold out, the longer they remain vulnerable to this loophole. iOS 14.4.1 Download is like any other iOS update, the users can either download this update directly onto their phones or update through their MacBooks. Check out how to download iOS 14.4.1 below:

iPhones and iPads

The users should first open ‘Settings’ on their iPhone or iPad.

Then inside ‘Settings’ they should click on ‘General’.

In ‘General’ the users will be able to view ‘Software Update’, they need to click on that.

Inside ‘Software Update’ the users will be shown the latest update available, iOS 14.4.1

The users just need to click on download and install to start the update.

Macbooks