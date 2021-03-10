IOS 14.4.1 Features: Learn Why Apple Wants Everyone To Update IOS Urgently

Quick links:
iOS 14 has been out for quite a while and this new programming update was delivered with the uncovering of the new iPhones of 2020. iOS 14 was a critical programming update that carried some obvious changes to the UI of iPhones and iPads, for example, widgets, backtap application gallery, and much more. iOS 14 has additionally experienced progression version updates and it has arrived at iOS 14.4.1. Users would like to learn more about the iOS 14.4.1 features.
The latest iOS update is out now, and many are wondering what the new features are this update brings to the world of iPhones and iPads. The latest iOS update doesn’t necessarily bring any new features to the phones, but it makes a very necessary bug fix. Apple has figured out an issue in Webkit, the engine that runs Safari. This issue hasn’t been explained but Apple has mentioned that there is a vulnerability that can be used by hackers and this update should fix that loophole. Check out the description for the iOS 14.4.1 update by Apple:
Apple has announced that every user should download this update urgently, as the longer they hold out, the longer they remain vulnerable to this loophole. iOS 14.4.1 Download is like any other iOS update, the users can either download this update directly onto their phones or update through their MacBooks. Check out how to download iOS 14.4.1 below: