IOS 14.5 Release Date: What To Expect From The Next Versions Of The Operating Systems?

The latest Apple event seems to be the only thing people are talking about at the moment. The Spring-loaded event brought to light the announcements of various new gadgets as well as teased about the newer updates on operating systems of iOS 14.5, iPad OS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5. Here's a brief on iOS 14.5 release date and what to expect from the new updates.

iOS 14.5 Release Date

It was revealed in the Apple event that the iOS 14.5 latest update along with other operating systems will be released next week. Although no specific date has been mentioned yet, Apple users can rest assured that the update is taking place sooner than later. Netizens had previously expressed their displeasure over how little information had been given regarding the next versions of the existing products. However, Apple analysts have given major insights into the newer updates by referring to the ongoing Apple beta programmes.

What to expect from the next versions of iOS 14.5, iPad OS 14.5, macOS 11.3, watchOS 7.4 and tvOS 14.5?

App Tracking Transparency

Amidst the debates about cybersecurity and user data, Apple has developed a feature right in time that lets its users know what app or website wants to track them. Additionally, this feature will ask the user for their permission and only then redirect them to the website/app. This feature will be available on all new Apple software updates. While talking about this peculiar decision, Tim Cook said that the feature won't cause any hindrance to tech companies as previously subjected since digital advertising was previously possible even without tracking people.

Enable iPhone to unlock with Apple Watch

This update pertains to iOS 14.5 and Watch0S 7.4. During the tiring times of pandemic and the new normal way of living life with masks, the feature of face recognition has long been outdated and has in fact been brought up as criticism on various occasions. As a result, Apple has been actively developing a solution for it. With the latest update, Apple users will be able to unlock their iPhones with Apple watch instead.

Apple Podcasts app and Support for Controllers

All Apple gadgets will now include the revamped Apple Podcasts app that was built with support for podcast channels. Furthermore, the previously stationed Reminders app is also making it to the list for updates. In the Apple event, the Cupertino giant announced that from now on, iOS 14.5, iPad OS 14.5, macOS 11.3, and tvOS 14.5 will support PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X controllers. The company teased on how games will feel even more engaging on the upcoming iPad Pro with the M1 chip thanks to this update.

