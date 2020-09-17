IOS 14 Features: App Library, Translate, Compact Calls And Other Features In The New IOS

Apple has released its latest iOS 14 for users worldwide and it has brought along some features that were not available for the previous versions of the software. With iOS 14, users can customize their iPhones far better than they could previously. Check out some of the best features on iOS 14 below -

Widgets

Widgets have been a prominent feature in iPhones as it allows users to easily get access to the features of the device. With iOS 14, Apple has brought a redesigned Home Screen which has the support of widgets which can be dragged on to the main screen and also be pinned in different sizes. A new feature called Smart Stack has been introduced which allows users to swipe through curated widgets based on their daily activities on the device.

App Library

This will be the first time Apple allows its users to hide apps from the main home screen. Users on iOS 14 can place their unwanted or lesser-used apps in the App Library which will allow them to have a junk-free home screen. The App Library feature was long overdue in iPhones as its competitor Android devices have had this feature for years.

Compact Calls

In the older versions of iOS, receiving a call either through cellular, FaceTIme or any third-party apps would occupy the entire screen of iPhones. With iOS 14, Apple has created a new design for receiving calls which do not take up the entire screen. Earlier, Siri would also take up the entire screen which has been changed with iOS 14.

Translate

iOS 14 introduces the translate feature to its users. It has been designed to have conversations across 11 languages. It also has an offline mode, where users who have downloaded the languages can use all the features of this feature without turning on their data connection.

Besides this, the iOS 14 also comes with SMS spam filtering which has been a need for Indian users who get spammed with SMS advertisements every day. New fonts have been introduced and the iPhone can now support 20 extra fonts besides the ones which were already available. An option to download updates on cellular data has also been given in iOS 14.