IOS 15 Compatible Devices List: Find Out More About IOS 15 Release Date And Beta Profile

IMAGE: MACRUMORS TWITTER
Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference was held yesterday and it unveiled a whole lot of new things for the users. iOS has received a major upgrade through the 15th generation of the update. The people at Apple have made massive changes to Facetime, Maps, Notifications, and much more in the latest iteration of the update. Many people are wondering about which iPhones come in the list of iOS 15 supported devices. Numerous users wish to learn more about iOS 15 compatible devices.
iOS 15 is a huge update and with the heavy load of features it brings to the table, the device also needs to be capable to handle these new functions. Not all iPhones will be able to run iOS 15 as smoothly as other devices. Therefore, Apple has released an iOS 15 Supported Devices List. Check out the list of all the devices that are compatible with iOS 15 below:
Many people have asked when is iOS 15 coming out. The iOS 15 release date hasn’t been announced yet and if history can be trusted, like all other major updates, iOS 15 will not be available officially until the new range of iPhones release. It was announced on WWDC that the iOS 15 Beta Profile will be available for download for all users right after the presentation. The iOS 15 beta profile can be used for developers to figure out bugs and other issues in the operating system so that the main version can be released free of these bugs.
iOS 15 Update isn’t officially available for the users yet. There is no official release date and the people will just have to wait until Apple decides to release this major iOS update for all devices, which most likely will happen when the new iPhones of 2021 are released. Until that time the users can either stay on the latest version of iOS 14 or try and download the iOS 15 Beta Profile. Check out how to get iOS 15 Update beta below: