IOS 15 Compatible Devices List: Find Out More About IOS 15 Release Date And Beta Profile

iOS 15 has just been unveiled and many users are wondering whether their iPhones are compatible. Check out the list of iOS 15 Compatible devices and more here.

Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference was held yesterday and it unveiled a whole lot of new things for the users. iOS has received a major upgrade through the 15th generation of the update. The people at Apple have made massive changes to Facetime, Maps, Notifications, and much more in the latest iteration of the update. Many people are wondering about which iPhones come in the list of iOS 15 supported devices. Numerous users wish to learn more about iOS 15 compatible devices.

iOS 15 Compatible Devices

iOS 15 is a huge update and with the heavy load of features it brings to the table, the device also needs to be capable to handle these new functions. Not all iPhones will be able to run iOS 15 as smoothly as other devices. Therefore, Apple has released an iOS 15 Supported Devices List. Check out the list of all the devices that are compatible with iOS 15 below:

  • iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max
  • iPhone X, iPhone XR
  • iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus
  • iPhone SE (first and second generation)
  • iPod Touch (seventh generation)

iOS 15 Release Date

Many people have asked when is iOS 15 coming out. The iOS 15 release date hasn’t been announced yet and if history can be trusted, like all other major updates, iOS 15 will not be available officially until the new range of iPhones release. It was announced on WWDC that the iOS 15 Beta Profile will be available for download for all users right after the presentation.  The iOS 15 beta profile can be used for developers to figure out bugs and other issues in the operating system so that the main version can be released free of these bugs.

How to get iOS 15 Update?

iOS 15 Update isn’t officially available for the users yet. There is no official release date and the people will just have to wait until Apple decides to release this major iOS update for all devices, which most likely will happen when the new iPhones of 2021 are released. Until that time the users can either stay on the latest version of iOS 14 or try and download the iOS 15 Beta Profile. Check out how to get iOS 15 Update beta below:

  • Firstly the users need to make sure they have a fresh backup for their iPhone.
  • Then on their iPhone, they should open the browser and head to beta.apple.com
  • After reaching the website, they need to scroll down a bit and tap Sign Up to register
  • User can also tap the arrow in the top right corner and Sign In if they have already been registered earlier
  • With iOS selected near the top, swipe down and tap enroll your iOS device
  • Scroll down and tap Download Profile
  • Tap Allow, then Close
  • Head to Settings and tap Profile Downloaded at the top
  • Tap Install
  • Choose Restart to finalize installing the public beta profile
  • After the iPhone reboots, head to Settings then General then Software Update
  • The user should see iOS 15 beta appear,
  • Tap Download and Install to get the iOS 15 Beta on their device.

