IOS 15 Release Date: Here's How To Get The IOS 15 Update Beta Today

Apple’s World Wide Developer Conference held yesterday was quite successful. The presentation started off with the unveiling of the 15 Generations of iOS. The new iOS 15 Update brought a plethora of new and unique features to the iPhone. New changes have been made to Facetime, Messaging, Maps, Photos and so much more. Many want to learn the iOS 15 release date.

iOS 15 Release Date

Many people have asked when is iOS 15 coming out. The iOS 15 release date hasn’t been announced yet and if history can be trusted, like all other major updates, iOS 15 will not be available officially until the new range of iPhones release. It was announced on WWDC that the iOS 15 Beta Profile will be available for download for all users right after the presentation. The iOS 15 beta profile can be used for developers to figure out bugs and other issues in the operating system so that the main version can be released free of these bugs.

How to get the iOS 15 Update?

iOS 15 Update isn’t officially available for the users yet. There is no official release date and people will just have to wait until Apple decides to release this major iOS update for all devices, which most likely will happen when the new iPhones of 2021 are released. Until that time, the users can either stay on the latest version of iOS 14 or try and download the iOS 15 Beta Profile. Check out how to get the iOS 15 Update beta below:

Firstly the users need to make sure they have a fresh backup for their iPhone.

Then on their iPhone, they should open the browser and head to beta.apple.com

After reaching the website, they need to scroll down a bit and tap Sign up to register

User can also tap the arrow in the top right corner and Sign In if they have already been registered earlier

With iOS selected near the top, swipe down and tap enroll your iOS device

Scroll down and tap Download profile

Tap Allow then Close

Head to Settings and tap Profile Downloaded at the top

Tap Install

Choose Restart to finalize installing the public beta profile

After the iPhone reboots, head to Settings then General then Software Update

The user should see iOS 15 beta appear,

Tap Download and Install to get the iOS 15 Beta on their device.

IMAGE: APPLREPORT TWITTER