IOS 15 To Get Several Updates: Details About IOS 15 Release Date & What To Expect From It

Every year, Apple Inc. rolls out some major software updates for its devices that keep its users engaged with the brand. The updates also encourage developers to create new apps and sell more devices. This time, Apple is preparing for a revamp of its iOS 15 mobile software. Here is more information about it.

iOS 15 features

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple will upgrade the notifications on iOS as well as will redesign iPad Home Screen and update the Lock Screen. Moreover, the Apple Inc. is planning to improve privacy protections for its flagship devices, reports the sources of the media portal. Reportedly, the in-development changes are planned to be included in iOS 15 and iPad 15.

However, as the Worldwide Developers Conference is away by a few weeks, the company may alter features or delay the upgrades, reportedly. According to the reports in the media portal, Apple is also planning to launch a new feature which will allow users to set different notification preferences. Through that, users can choose whether they want sound or not.

Moreover, the media portal suggests that the enhancement will come in the form of a new menu that will enable users to select different modes like driving, working, sleeping, etc. The new menu will also be shown on the Lock Screen and in Control Center on the iPhone and iPad.

Another update that the company is planning to launch is an option to set automatic replies to messages depending on their status. This feature will be an upgrade to the current auto-reply feature, which is currently only available in Driving mode. Apple is also working on updates for iMessages that will compete with Facebook and WhatsApp, reports media portal.

Reportedly, the updates regarding the iMessages are still in the early stage of development. The company is also planning to see a more significant update to iPad Pro’s Home Screen. Users will also be able to place widgets anywhere on the Home Screen, reports suggest.

iOS 15 release date

The media portal further reports that at its Worldwide Developers Conference commencing on June 7th, the company will announce software updates for iPhone and iPad. As observed in the past years, Apple releases its updates around September. Generally, around September, the brand also announces the launch of new iPhones.

Image credits: Unsplash