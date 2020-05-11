IRCTC Website Not Working: Heavy Traffic Causes The IRCTC Site To Go Down

On Sunday,10th May, 2020, the Indian Railways declared that the passenger train services will resume in the country. However, these services will be provided in a limited manner and the reservations can be made only via online booking reservation through its official IRCTC website or app. The site was made Live for people to book tickets at 4 PM today, which lead to huge traffic coming in at once. Now, many people and users are reporting problems such as the "IRCTC website not working" or "IRCTC site down" on social media.

I am trying to Book Ticket from last 30 Minute..But IRCTC website is not working...😥@IRCTCofficial@PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/TqYQW6z3fu — Shivam Chaurasia (@ShivamC03460547) May 11, 2020

The Ministry of railways addressed the issue of IRCTC website not working

The Ministry of Railways reacted to the problem of the IRCTC website not working on its official twitter handle. The government body's tweet read-

Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 11, 2020

The reports revealed that the Indian Railways has planned to gradually restart passenger train operations from 12th May 2020, initially with 15 pairs of trains. These special trains will start their journey from New Delhi Station connecting 15 important cities of the country such as Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. However, the Ministry of Railways has strictly said that the ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. The passenger with valid and confirmed tickets with ID proofs will be permitted to enter the railway stations. The guidelines also include that it is necessary and mandatory for the passengers to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train.

