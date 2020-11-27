IRobot App Not Working Issues Solved! Company Says "functionality Restored"

iRobot, the company which designs and builds consumer robots, was affected by a major outage issue. While many customers of the organisation were reporting the iRobot app not working problem online, iRobot immediately responded to the reports. The systems were shut for more than a day due to the Amazon AWS outage, here is all about it.

iRobot app functionality restored

iRobot app not working problems started occurring from yesterday which affected the functionality of the robots. iRobot instantly reached out to its customers and acknowledged the issue saying: "An Amazon AWS outage is currently impacting our iRobot Home App. Please know that our team is aware and monitoring the situation and hope to get the App back online soon. Thank you for your understanding and patience."

Later, after a few hours, the organisation reported about the developments by saying that the functionality of the app is partially restored and users will only have problems "with initial robot set up and Imprint Smart Maps." However, a few minutes back, the organisation Tweeted about the issue saying: "The iRobot Home App functionality has been fully restored. We will continue to monitor the situation. We apologize for the inconvenience."

The iRobot Home App functionality has been fully restored. We will continue to monitor the situation. For customers still experiencing cloud connectivity issues, we recommend rebooting the robot by following these steps: https://t.co/bT88PTdSO0. We apologize for the inconvenience — iRobot (@iRobot) November 27, 2020

If you still seem to have problems such as iRobot App offline or iRobot App not connecting, then try resetting the robot using the solution mention below to quickly solve the issue. Follow the instructions below-

Roomba S Series: Press and hold the CLEAN button on your robot for 20 seconds. When the button is released, the light ring around the bin lid will swirl clockwise in white. It may take up to a minute and a half for your robot to turn on. The reboot procedure is complete when the light ring shuts off.

Roomba i Series: Press and hold the CLEAN button on your robot for 20 seconds. When the button is released, the light ring will swirl clockwise in white. It may take up to a minute and a half for your robot to turn on. The reboot procedure is complete when the light ring shuts off.

Press and hold the CLEAN button on your robot for 20 seconds. When the button is released, the light ring will swirl clockwise in white. It may take up to a minute and a half for your robot to turn on. The reboot procedure is complete when the light ring shuts off. Roomba 700, 800, and 900 Series: Press and hold the CLEAN button on your robot for 10 seconds. When the button is released, your Roomba® will play the reboot tone.

