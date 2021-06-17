Is BevQ App Still Working? Do You Need To Use BevQ To Buy Liquor In Kerala?

Liquor stores in the state will reopen on Thursday after a 51-day hiatus. Last year, seeing the COVID pandemic situation the state government of Kerala had introduced a virtual queuing system to avoid crowding at liquor shops. People of the state, who wanted to purchase liquor from local stores had to install an app called BevQ and then book their time slots for purchasing alcohol through the BevQ app booking time.

As the government of Kerala has eased COVID restrictions from today, people have been searching on the web about "BevQ app booking time" and "BevQ app download". Is BevQ app still working? Read on to know if you need to download BevQ app to buy liquor in Kerala.

Is BevQ app still working?

The Kerala government has discontinued the BevQ app, which was introduced last year as a virtual queuing system. Liquor can be purchased directly from shops and bars that follow the COVID procedure.

There will be no relaunch of the BevQ app. Liquor will be available for purchase straight from Bevco stores. The government has instructed the retailers to maintain strict social distance throughout the sale.

Only local entities in categories A (TPR less than 8%) and B (TPR greater than 8%) are allowed to sell liquor (TPR 8 per cent -20 per cent). During the weekends, all stores will be closed. Inside their establishments, bars are not permitted to sell alcohol or food. To ensure procedure, police officers will be stationed at the outlets. According to the excise minister's office, the old way of selling booze through stores is more practical than using an app.

What is BevQ app?

Faircode Technologies of Kochi, Kerala, created BevQ, a queue management smartphone application. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which is part of the Kerala Government, provides it.

In the event of a COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation and the Kerala Government collaborated to create this app in order to promote social distancing in liquor outlets and decrease traffic congestion. Faircode Technologies published the BevQ App on the Google Play Store on May 27, 2020. The app was removed in January 2021 due to the opening of bars.

According to App Annie's State of Mobile 2021 report, the BEVQ app, which is exclusively available in Kerala, outperformed all other Indian food and drink applications in terms of year-over-year session increase in 2020. The app even outperformed Domino's, which is widely used in India.

