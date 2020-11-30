Is Dafabet An Indian Company? Are They Legal In India? Read To Find Out

Dafabet is Asia’s leading online betting site. It includes many gaming products on the web such as Sports Betting, Online Casino, Live Casino games, Flash Games, and a collection of online betting games. Many questions have arisen about the online betting site such as -- Is Dafabet an Indian Company? is Dafatbet legal in India? and many more. Know the answers to these questions below.

Also read: DV Vs JS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Lanka Premier League 2020 Game Preview

Also read: BDH Vs GKH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview

Is Dafabet an Indian Company?

Dafabet is not an Indian company. It is an online gambling company based in Makati, Philippines. Dafabet is the flagship brand and subsidiary of AsianBGE and is licensed and regulated by Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) and First Cagayan Leisure and Resorts Corporation (FCLRC).

Is Dafabet legal in India?

The legality of Dafabet in India is unclear. In India, betting on sports is banned, but betting on online websites hasn’t been mentioned anywhere. The situation gets even more complicated as Dafabet is a gambling website that holds a legal license to operate. Dafabet is also the official sponsor for many English Premier League teams.

Dafabet vs Dream11

Dafabet is one of the biggest online gambling sites in the world. It has completely taken over the Asian market and is slowly taking over the European market too.

Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi, and basketball.

Dafabet has been the sponsor for EPL teams like Everton and Aston Villa. Dafabet has also sponsored snooker players and was the official betting partner for Hero CPLT20 2018.

In 2020 Dream11 became the official sponsor for the Indian Premier League after Vivo pulled out.

Dafabet has had Shane Warne as their official brand ambassador

Dream 11 has had Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their official brand ambassador

More on Dafabet

According to the company's official website, Dafabet was established on November 7, 2004, in Makati, Philippines under the auxiliary of the exclusive organization AsianBGE authorized by Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) and controlled by First Cagayan Leisure and Resorts (FCLRC). The organization worked first in Asia for quite a while afterwards publicized its UK presence by supporting football clubs Norwich City, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland FC, Burnley FC, Everton FC, and Celtic FC. The organization claims the distant UK permit under AsianBGE (Isle of Man) Limited, overseen and managed by The Gambling Commission in Great Britain. Dafabet's quality proceeded for longer than 10 years in Asian nations including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Also read: AUM Vs MSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malta Match Preview

Also read: FBA Vs GGC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup Match Preview