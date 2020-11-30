Is Dafabet An Indian Company? Are They Legal In India? Read To Find Out

Quick links:
Dafabet is Asia’s leading online betting site. It includes many gaming products on the web such as Sports Betting, Online Casino, Live Casino games, Flash Games, and a collection of online betting games. Many questions have arisen about the online betting site such as -- Is Dafabet an Indian Company? is Dafatbet legal in India? and many more. Know the answers to these questions below.
Dafabet is not an Indian company. It is an online gambling company based in Makati, Philippines. Dafabet is the flagship brand and subsidiary of AsianBGE and is licensed and regulated by Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) and First Cagayan Leisure and Resorts Corporation (FCLRC).
The legality of Dafabet in India is unclear. In India, betting on sports is banned, but betting on online websites hasn’t been mentioned anywhere. The situation gets even more complicated as Dafabet is a gambling website that holds a legal license to operate. Dafabet is also the official sponsor for many English Premier League teams.
According to the company's official website, Dafabet was established on November 7, 2004, in Makati, Philippines under the auxiliary of the exclusive organization AsianBGE authorized by Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) and controlled by First Cagayan Leisure and Resorts (FCLRC). The organization worked first in Asia for quite a while afterwards publicized its UK presence by supporting football clubs Norwich City, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland FC, Burnley FC, Everton FC, and Celtic FC. The organization claims the distant UK permit under AsianBGE (Isle of Man) Limited, overseen and managed by The Gambling Commission in Great Britain. Dafabet's quality proceeded for longer than 10 years in Asian nations including Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
