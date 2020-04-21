Is EDD Website Down Right Now: What's The Issue And Current Status?

Is EDD website down right now as several users have been complaining about not being able to access the website for a few hours. Read on to get details.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Is EDD website down

The Employment Development Department (EDD) of California is a State Agency which provides a number of services to enterprises, working professionals, and job seekers. The Department offers some critical employment service programs to people living in California while being recognised as a major tax agency through its collection of payroll taxes.

The agency also administers an Unemployment Insurance (UI) program for users who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, with services allowing them to file or re-open their claims, certify for benefits, and update claim and payment details among other features.

Is EDD website down?

EDD CA has been experiencing an outage today as a number of users were not able to access the platform since the past 24 hours. Users were reportedly facing some technical issues while trying to log into the website and there has also been some frustration among users claiming that they weren't able to get through on the phone for assistance. As for those who did, have complained that they had to go through the prompts numerous times to be able to reach a representative.

CA EDD website not working - Current status

CA EDD has not released an official statement on the outage, whereas it appears that the issue hasn't been resolved as users continue to flood Twitter with their complaints.

