Is EDD Website Down Right Now: What's The Issue And Current Status?

The Employment Development Department (EDD) of California is a State Agency which provides a number of services to enterprises, working professionals, and job seekers. The Department offers some critical employment service programs to people living in California while being recognised as a major tax agency through its collection of payroll taxes.

The agency also administers an Unemployment Insurance (UI) program for users who have lost their jobs through no fault of their own, with services allowing them to file or re-open their claims, certify for benefits, and update claim and payment details among other features.

Also Read | How To Search By Image On Google Using Desktop And Mobile Phones

Is EDD website down?

EDD CA has been experiencing an outage today as a number of users were not able to access the platform since the past 24 hours. Users were reportedly facing some technical issues while trying to log into the website and there has also been some frustration among users claiming that they weren't able to get through on the phone for assistance. As for those who did, have complained that they had to go through the prompts numerous times to be able to reach a representative.

@CA_EDD The website portion of entering a claim by entering your password is down. YOU HAD ONE JOB EDD, ONE JOB!! pic.twitter.com/G0FHJ0Y8Xc — LivinTheDream (@livinthedreams1) April 20, 2020

@CA_EDD I cannot log in to certify my weeks and cannot get through on the phone. The page keeps timing out. And I keep getting dropped on the phone. Is the system down? — Todd (@tme3506) April 21, 2020

Also Read | Why Is Snapchat Not Working Today? Check What's The Issue And The Current Status

@CA_EDD Your website has been down all day and no one has been able to certify for benefits! Or is that the whole point? FIX IT NOW!! — 🌺🌸 So Very Carrie 🌸🌺 (@CarrieBomb) April 21, 2020

@CA_EDD How are we supposed to know if we filed correctly? How are we supposed to get answers to questions we have? What are we supposed to do with a website that's constantly down and no one to talk to? I've been on hold for 4-5 hours in the past 2 weeks. — Bernt Residue (@berntresidue) April 20, 2020

Also Read | Wells Fargo App Not Working? What's The Issue And Current Status

CA EDD website not working - Current status

CA EDD has not released an official statement on the outage, whereas it appears that the issue hasn't been resolved as users continue to flood Twitter with their complaints.

Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

Image credits: EDD CA