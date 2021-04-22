Is Groww App Safe? Here's All We Know About The Popular Indian Investment Platform

Groww is a popular Indian based online investment platform that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst traders. But some of them are still sceptical about this platform and are thus asking questions like is Groww app safe. To help out these users, we have managed to gather some information about the Groww app that could answer all your doubts about its safety. Read more.

Is Groww app safe?

The users have recently been trying to figure out is Groww app is safe. According to a number of online broker comparison sites, Groww has been certified as a safe to use app. This means that the money or any kind of investment done on this platform will not be a scam or get hacked easily. The makers of the app have certainly added a number of parameters that give their app a safety check like almost all the leading trading platforms out there. To help out our readers, we have managed to list some of these parameters that could assure and answer their questions like is Groww app is safe. Read more.

A completely Safe and Secured trading app that has managed to set up a high level of encryption. The encryption used on this platform is 128-bit encryption and it helps the app to protect the customer data and transactions. Similar security parameters have been noticed in other leading trading platforms out there.

The Groww app also has an extremely reliable and strong backing from some of the world-class investors including Ribbit Capital, Sequoia, Combinator, Kauffman Fellows, Propel, and Kairos. Getting such huge investors to invest some of their money on the platform certainly proves that these investors have high confidence in the management of the company. The funding used by the company also indicates that they are in this for a long run.

Groww app customer care has also been one of the major points of attraction for the users currently. This is all because of the customer first approach that has been used by the Groww app customer care. Seeing a fast response from the Groww app customer care certainly keeps its users away from all the doubts and issues they have.

Groww app reviews on various app stores and Google can also give you an insight into what the users think of the trading app. It has a 4.4 rating on the Google Play Store and a 4.5 rating on the App Store.

Groww has also been a registered platform with SEBI as a Stock Broker and a Depository Participant in the name of Next Billion Technology Private Limited since it was launched. It also happens to be a member of leading stock exchanges like NSE and BSE, MCX, and NCDEX. Take a look at Groww's membership details right here:

Member : BSE (CM, F&O, MF Distributor), NSE (CM, F&O) Groww SEBI Registration no.: INZ000208032 Groww BSE distributor code number: 11724 Groww AMFI Registration no.: 111686 Groww CDSL SEBI Registration No: IN-DP-417-2019

Promo Image Source: Groww Twitter