Is Instagram Banned In India? Is The Social Media Application Among The 89 Banned Apps?

The Indian Army has directed all the army personnel to remove 89 apps from their phones. These apps include wildly popular social media apps like Facebook and Instagram as well. The personnel have been given till July 15 to uninstall all the 89 applications from their phone.

The Instagram ban in the Indian army is not new, as, in the past, the army had issued several directives on the use of the Facebook application. It had also asked all of its personnel to limit the usage of messaging platform WhatsApp for only official work. Read on to find out, “Why the Instagram ban for army personnel has been announced?"

Is Instagram banned in India?

Since the army announced its orders there has been confusion online. A few Instagram users were confused about whether the Instagram ban was applied to all of India. But, at the moment the photo-sharing app is only banned for army personnel.

The severe step has been taken by the army to prevent any leakage of sensitive information. Following the recent violent unrest with China, the Instagram ban decision was also made for security reasons.

Instagram is from which country? Is Instagram a Chinese App?

With 89 apps banned in India, it is only natural that citizens have been wondering if the popular mobile app Instagram is also of Chinese origin. But, Instagram is an American app, which is currently owned by Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook. The app is currently one of the most admired and used social media apps next to Facebook and WhatsApp. Instagram was launched in 2010 by Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger and was first launched on iOS.

Which are the 89 apps banned?

Indian Army’s present directive is covering a wide range of apps that span across domains like content sharing, web browsers, messaging, video hosting, gaming, e-commerce, dating, anti-virus, and even news and music among others. Among the 89 Apps banned are Tumblr, Reddit, POPXO, Daily Hunt, Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp. Dating apps such as Bumble, OkCupid and Tinder have been banned too. Even clothing apps like Shein, Romwe, Club Factory and Zaful have been banned.

