Is Meta Mimicking Twitter's Moves? Tech Giant Teases Upcoming Social Network

Elon Musk's Twitter could soon be dethroned from being the go-to platform to upload text updates, as tech giant Meta reveals its plans to launch a similar social network. In a conversation with Variety, a spokesperson for Meta said that the company is "exploring a standalone, decentralized social network for sharing text updates."

"We believe there's an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests," the spokesperson added. But that is all the details that Meta can unveil for now. According to ANI, which cited media reports, the upcoming platform has been code-named "P92" and will have framework similar to that of Mastodon, an alternative that many Twitter users flocked to after Musk took over the company in October last year.

Is Meta mimicking Twitter's moves?

But this isn't the first time that Meta has followed Twitter's footsteps. Just last month, it rolled out a paid subscription service for Facebook and Instagram users known as Meta Verified. The service came with a variety of exciting perks, such as more protection from impersonation, extended help for account issues, more account visibility, and verified blue ticks, just like in the case of Twitter Blue.

"We want to make it easier for people, especially creators, to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook," the company said in a description of the service. Users can get the service for $11.99 per month for web use, and $14.99 per month on iOS. The service was first rolled out in countries like New Zealand and Australia, and is set to reach more nations "soon," according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The potential rival arrives as Twitter deals with disarray and a string of issues since Musk's $44 billion acquisition. Following the billionaire's takeover, the company has experienced mass layoffs, dwindling advertising revenue, glitches, impersonation by users and botched new features.