Is Peacock TV On Roku? How To Get Peacock On Roku TV; Know Details

Comcast's Peacock TV has been launched on Wednesday i.e. July 15, 2020, in the US. The streaming service provider comes with an always-free tier that lets a user sample most of the contents from its library with advertising. It also offers premium tiers that will help you unlock the full catalogue of everything it has. Peacock TV Premium is only $5 a month, or $50 a year with advertising, but a user can enjoy ad-free streaming by upgrading to the ad-free version for $10 a month or $100 a year. However, the reports reveal that users of Roku TV would not be able to use the service of Peacock TV anytime sooner. This is why many people are wondering about "is Peacock TV on Roku?" "How to get Peacock on Roku TV?" and more. If you have similar doubts, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Is Peacock TV on Roku?

Similar to HBO Max, Peacock TV not on Roku TV and Amazon Fire TV has come as a surprise for many users. A Peacock TV spokesperson revealed in a press statement that the organisation has made its app available for free to all the users and the distribution platforms. She also mentioned that if Peacock is not available on a platform at launch, it is not because the organisation did not make it available, and it's not because they did not make it available for free. The spokesperson further added that "Consumers have purchased these devices with the expectation they will be able to access all of the apps, so our hope is that all platforms will do right by their users and carry it". This means users would not be able to use streaming services of Peacock on Roku TV or Amazon Fire TV.

Also Read | Disney Plus Error code 83: What it means and how to fix it easily?

However, as per reports, Roku TV has responded to the same by saying that the company wants to add Peacock TV to its "large customer base of avid streamers" but that it was "disappointing" that Comcast "refused reasonable and standard industry terms". The distribution service provider also reportedly mentioned that Peacock was trying to launch a service supported by advertising without sharing the ad model with its distribution partners.

Also Read | 8 UC Browser alternatives for you: Get the list of best apps

How to get Peacock on Roku TV?

If you are a Roku TV user, do not worry as you can use the Peacock TV streaming services using some interesting hacks mentioned below.

Screen Mirroring on your Roku TV using mirroring software

Make sure screen Mirroring is enabled from the Settings menu of your Roku TV:

Press the Home icon on your Roku remote. Select Settings. Select System. Select Screen mirroring. Select Enable screen mirroring.

Also Read | Elyments app OTP problem: App says "We are re-calibrating our systems"

Enabling Screen Mirroring on your Android device:

If your Android device is running version 4.2 or later (and is not a Google device running OS 6.0 or later), it likely supports Screen Mirroring. But, many Android devices use different terms for this feature.

To assist with setting up and enabling Screen Mirroring on your Android device some common terms used for Screen Mirroring are Smart View, Quick Connect, SmartShare, AllShare Cast, Wireless Display, Display mirroring, HTC Connect, Screencasting and Cast. The Screen Mirroring feature is generally enabled from within the settings menu; often on a cast, connection, network or display submenu.

Also Read | How to download JioMeet app for laptop and mobile? Know details here