Is PUBG Mobile India Name Changing? What Is The New Name? Know Details

PUBG or PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most famous FPS games, and all you need to do is drop from the plane, gear up, and compete against 99 other players. However, not so long ago the Indian Government decided to ban PUBG Mobile. Since then, many reports have been surrounding the game's return, and recently it was said that the PUBG Mobile India teaser was released on YouTube and then taken down. However, most people are wondering about the new PUBG Mobile India name suggested by the latest reports in the country. So, if you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is PUBG Mobile India name changing?

Last week, as far as we know, the PUBG Mobile India teaser was yet another “coming soon” trailer uploaded on YouTube. Later, the organisation decided to take down the video from the internet. As you may know that the organisation has been teasing the launch of the game for quite a long time since its announcement in Q4 2020. But, PUBG India has failed to release the game or an official trailer online.

What is the new PUBG Mobile India name?

According to some reports, PUBG Mobile India might launch with a different name as “Battlegrounds Mobile India”. This news was later confirmed by GemWire, an Esports and Gaming Media Platform after looking at the source code data of PUBG Mobile India’s website. As per AFKGaming's reports, the Krafton organisation has purchased various domains that also confirm the Battlegrounds Mobile India name.

In the URL of PUBG Mobile India’s Facebook page, users will also be able to spot some changes. Such drastic changes may not reveal the game's theme, upcoming maps, or anything about the in-game interface. However, it does points towards the Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG Mobile India release which may happen sooner than ever. The game's relaunch was announced in November 2020 and since then players are waiting for its release eagerly. This rebranding might come with country-specific changes and it may also help in tackling the negative image of the game due to the ban.

Promo Image ~ PUBG Mobile India Twitter