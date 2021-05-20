Is WazirX Legal In India? How To Deposit Money In WazirX? Know Details

Quick links:
SOURCE ~ WAZIRX TWITTER
WazirX is a crypto exchange platform in which you can trade various cryptocurrencies using real money which can be deposited easily. The money is added to your WazirX wallet, which can be used to buy various cryptocurrencies. With such a simple interface, the organisation has managed to gain a lot of popularity in recent times. However, some investors are very choosy when it comes to investment platforms, especially when there is resistance from the government. So, many people are wondering about "is WazirX legal in India?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Founded by Nischal Shetty, the WazirX is one of India's oldest crypto trading apps. And, as we know, in March 2020, the Supreme Court had lifted the crypto ban in India, stating the RBI's decision to ban them was 'unconstitutional'. Since then, the crypto industry boomed, and WazirX crypto exchange has arguably been the largest supporter of crypto in the country and is still running campaigns to legitimise the crypto industry in India. To start trading in WazirX, users must know that you will have to finish the KYC process before they can effectively start trading crypto.
Any crypto exchange platform works by charging a small percentage of its users on every trade. WazirX works on a similar basis. WazirX charges 0.2 per cent as commission on every transaction. The 0.2 per cent rate is one of the lowest crypto exchange commission rates in the world. However, users should note that depositing and withdrawing money into the app can cost you money. Depositing money via bank transfer will cost Rs. 5.9, whereas withdrawing money from the app costs anywhere between Rs. 5 to 10 depending on the method of withdrawal used.