Is WeTV Banned In India? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Is wetv one of these apps that is included in the banned list? Continue reading to find out and also to know wetv is from which country?

Also read | 13 Dating Apps Banned List - More 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India

Is Wetv Banned in India?

WeTV is an American pay television channel and initially it was based on lifestyle and entertainment primarily targeting women. For those who are wondering is Wetv Chinese? The answer is no, it's not completely Chinese based as it was established by Tencent Thailand. Among the 43 apps which got banned in India on 24 November, WeTV is one of them, so yes it is not going to be available for the Indian audience as of now.

Country - United States

Broadcast area - Nationwide

Headquarters - New York City

Language(s) - English

Owner - AMC

Sister channels - AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV

Launched - September 1, 1997; 23 years ago

Former names - Romance Classics (1997–2000), WE: Women's Entertainment (2000–2006)

Website - www.wetv.com

Also read | 8 Video Apps Out Of 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India Due To Section 69A Of The IT Act

List of 43 more Banned apps in India

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Also read | India Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Under Sec 69A Of Information Technology Act, Full List Here

Also read | Facebook Class Action Lawsuit Claim Form And Submission Deadline