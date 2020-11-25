Is WeTV Banned In India? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Is wetv one of these apps that is included in the banned list? Continue reading to find out and also to know wetv is from which country?
Is Wetv Banned in India?
WeTV is an American pay television channel and initially it was based on lifestyle and entertainment primarily targeting women. For those who are wondering is Wetv Chinese? The answer is no, it's not completely Chinese based as it was established by Tencent Thailand. Among the 43 apps which got banned in India on 24 November, WeTV is one of them, so yes it is not going to be available for the Indian audience as of now.
- Country - United States
- Broadcast area - Nationwide
- Headquarters - New York City
- Language(s) - English
- Owner - AMC
- Sister channels - AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV
- Launched - September 1, 1997; 23 years ago
- Former names - Romance Classics (1997–2000), WE: Women's Entertainment (2000–2006)
- Website - www.wetv.com
List of 43 more Banned apps in India
- AliSuppliers Mobile App
- Alibaba Workbench
- AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
- Alipay Cashier
- Lalamove India - Delivery App
- Drive with Lalamove India
- Snack Video
- CamCard - Business Card Reader
- CamCard - BCR (Western)
- Soul- Follow the soul to find you
- Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
- Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
- WeDate-Dating App
- Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
- Adore App
- TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
- TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
- ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
- DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
- AsianDate: find Asian singles
- FlirtWish: chat with singles
- Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
- Tubit: Live Streams
- WeWorkChina
- First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
- Rela - Lesbian Social Network
- Cashier Wallet
- MangoTV
- MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
- WeTV - TV version
- WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
- WeTV Lite
- Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
- Taobao Live
- DingTalk
- Identity V
- Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
- BoxStar (Early Access)
- Heroes Evolved
- Happy Fish
- Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
- Munchkin Match: magic home building
- Conquista Online II
