Is WeTV Banned In India? Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Is WeTv banned in India? WeTV app was originally formed by Tencent Thailand, but it is among the list of 43 apps that was banned on November 24 in India

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Is wetv one of these apps that is included in the banned list? Continue reading to find out and also to know wetv is from which country?

Is Wetv Banned in India?

WeTV is an American pay television channel and initially it was based on lifestyle and entertainment primarily targeting women. For those who are wondering is Wetv Chinese? The answer is no, it's not completely Chinese based as it was established by Tencent Thailand. Among the 43 apps which got banned in India on 24 November, WeTV is one of them, so yes it is not going to be available for the Indian audience as of now.

  • Country - United States
  • Broadcast area - Nationwide
  • Headquarters - New York City
  • Language(s) - English
  • Owner - AMC
  • Sister channels - AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV
  • Launched - September 1, 1997; 23 years ago
  • Former names - Romance Classics (1997–2000), WE: Women's Entertainment (2000–2006)
  • Website - www.wetv.com

List of 43 more Banned apps in India

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

