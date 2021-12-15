IT Min Vaishnaw Says No Proposal To Revoke Ban On Chinese Apps Including PUBG & TikTok

In response to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said that there is no proposal by the Centre to reverse the ban imposed on Chinese mobile applications such as PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) and TikTok.

"There is no proposal with the Ministry to invoke the blocking orders," Vaishnaw said in response to a question on whether the Central government plans to restart the Chinese applications that had been banned earlier. The Union Minister said that the government had notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 under IT Act, 2000, on February 25, 2021.

In response to a question of whether the continuous transmission of obscene materials through a cell phone can be checked by new rules/laws for regulating web series, Vaishnaw said Part-III of Rules provide that a Code of Ethics is followed by news and current affairs publishers on digital media and publishers of OTT platforms.

The three-level grievance redressal system consists of the publisher (Level-I), a self-regulating body by the publisher (Level-II) and an oversight mechanism of the Government (Level-III), he added.

He said that the Part-III of these rules also provides for furnishing of information by the publisher to the Centre and periodic disclosure regarding the grievance redressal in the public domain.

Hundreds of Chinese apps banned in India

Last year, India banned hundreds of apps that were being regarded as a threat to India's sovereignty, integrity, defence and security. Some of the banned apps include PUNG Mobile, Weibo, TikTok, AliExpress, WeChat, UC Browser, Helo, Shareit, Bigo live among others.

Apps banned in India. "On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that information posted, permissions sought, functionality embedded as well as data harvesting practices of above-stated Apps raise serious concerns that these Apps collect and share data in a surreptitious manner and compromise personal data and information of users that can have a severe threat to the security of the State," the government had said.

"In the interest of sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India and security of the State. And using the sovereign powers, the Government of India has decided to block the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet-enabled devices. These apps are listed in the attached appendix. This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," it added.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative Image