IT Ministry Seeks Report From Meta India After WhatsApp Faces Longest Outage This Year

Following the outage faced by WhatsApp for close to two hours on Tuesday, the IT Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took cognizance of the matter and sought a report from Meta India. The Ministry is also keeping a tab on any kind of cyber attack faced by the Meta. The IT Ministry’s action came after WhatsApp reportedly encountered a downtime in sending and receiving messages.

Speaking on the possibility of cyber attack, the founder of Cyber Saathi NS Nappinai told Republic TV, “The IT Ministry has earlier as well asked WhatsApp to submit a report which is mandatory as per Indian laws. If a cyber breach is involved in this WhatsApp outage incident, then it is mandatory for WhatsApp to report it to the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) which functions under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.”

“Submitting a report to IT Ministry is not a matter of convenience for WhatsApp, but is also a legal requirement for the company. It is very critical for the company to be transparent about what is happening and why it is facing such an outage,” she added.

WhatsApp back after longest outage

After WhatsApp suffered its longest outage on October 25, it was restored about two hours after it stopped working in India and other countries. The WhatsApp services began to restore partially after facing one of the longest downtimes and the messaging platform's users are now able to send and receive messages. Besides India, WhatsApp users from Italy and Turkey also posted about not being able to send messages.

Meanwhile, Meta issued a statement and said, "We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

#BREAKING | Meta issues statement as #WhatsAppDown sparks headlines. The company said that they are working to restore the platform. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/1cEOjWqY5e pic.twitter.com/XtmIVntQxZ — Republic (@republic) October 25, 2022

Soon after the social media platform went down, #Whatsappdown started trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue. Notably, this was the first such global outage since last year. On October 5, 2021, all three Meta outlets were down for up to six hours.