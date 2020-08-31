New Jio Fiber Plans Start At ₹399 With Free 30-day Trial Of 150 Mbps Internet Speed

Today, i.e on August 31, 2020, Jio Fiber announced new tariff plans for users. The latest offering by Jio Fiber allows users to get their hands on a 30-day trial which is coupled with 150 Mbps internet speed, a 4K set-top box along with a subscription to 12 major OTT platforms in India like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Alt Balaji and more. Check out the detailed list of new plans below -

Jio Fiber new plans

Jio Fiber has introduced four new plans which range from prices ₹399 to ₹1499 per month. The tariff plan details for the new plans are as follows -

₹399 - This plan will allow users to get 30 Mbps internet speed coupled with unlimited calls.

₹699 - The midrange plan will provide users with 100 Mbps and unlimited calls

₹999 - This plan will allow users to get their hands on 150 Mbps internet speed, unlimited calls and 11 streaming platforms

₹1499 - The high-end comes with 300 Mbps internet speed, unlimited calls and 12 OTT streaming platforms

The introductory 30-day trial offered by Jio Fiber will allow users to get 150 Mbps unlimited internet along with a 4K set-top box, free calling at zero extra cost. Users can also return the service if they are not happy with it after the trial. However, a one-time refundable amount is applicable to the trial. Whereas, users who activate the service from September 1, will be getting the free 30-day trial.

An official statement by Akash Ambani, the director of Jio, was released on the company's official Twitter along with the details of the new plan. The statement read that Jio aims to take Fiber connection to each and every home in India in order to empower people.

The new initiative to bring cheaper fibre connections to India has been termed as 'Naye Inda Ka Naya Josh'. The new plans have been revamped in order to 'provide extreme affordability' during the COVID-19 crisis which has made the internet a norm for people in the country. Check out Reliance Jio's Tweet announcing the new tariff plans below -

