Jio Fiber Plans: Take A Look At Jio Monthly And Annual Plans Along With Their Benefits

Jio Fiber has emerged as one of the best-selling telecommunications services in India, thanks to its advanced broadband connectivity solution that promises internet speeds of 100 Mbps to up to 1 Gbps to users. The service is already dominating the nation with over 1600 cities reaping its benefits and is said to have a massive reach potential. The telecom giant aims to make the service accessible to every part of the state and city across India at an affordable price. Here's a list of Jio WiFi plans along with their respective pricing and benefits to go through before you make a choice.
Jio Fiber currently offers five different plans to its subscribers which include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Following are the prices for each plan with their speed and validity. Users are advised to check the availability of these plans in their cities first through Jio official website.
|Jio Fiber Plans
|Jio Fiber Price
|Speed
|Other Benefits
|Validity
|
Bronze
|Rs.399
|30 Mbps Unlimited data
|30 days
|
Silver
|Rs.699
|100 Mbps Unlimited data
|30 days
|
Gold
|Rs.999
|150 Mbps Unlimited data
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1000
|30 days
|Diamond
|Rs.1499
|300 Mbps Unlimited data
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1500
|30 days
|Diamond 2
|Rs.2499
|500 Mbps Unlimited data
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650
|30 days
|
Platinum
|
Rs.3999
|1 Gbps Unlimited
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650
|30 days
|
Titanium
|Rs.8499
|1 Gbps 6600 GB data
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1800
|30 days
|
Bronze
|Rs.4788
|Unlimited
@30 Mbps
|360 days + 1 month extra
|
Silver
|Rs.8388
|Unlimited
@100 Mbps
|
360 days + 1 month extra
|
Gold
|Rs.11988
|Unlimited
@150 Mbps
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1000
|
360 days + 1 month extra
|
Diamond
|Rs.17988
|Unlimited
@300 Mbps
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1500
|
360 days + 1 month extra
|
Diamond 2
|Rs.29988
|Unlimited
@500 Mbps
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650
|
360 days + 1 month extra
|
Platinum
|Rs.47988
|
Unlimited
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650
|
360 days + 1 month extra
|
Titanium
|Rs.101988
|6600 GB
@1Gbps
|OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1800
|
360 days + 1 month extra