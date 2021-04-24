Last Updated:

Jio Fiber Plans: Take A Look At Jio Monthly And Annual Plans Along With Their Benefits

Jio has been consistently wowing users by bringing amazing Jio Fiber plans to the table. Take a look at Jio Fiber price and benefits according to the plans.

Jio Fiber has emerged as one of the best-selling telecommunications services in India, thanks to its advanced broadband connectivity solution that promises internet speeds of 100 Mbps to up to 1 Gbps to users. The service is already dominating the nation with over 1600 cities reaping its benefits and is said to have a massive reach potential. The telecom giant aims to make the service accessible to every part of the state and city across India at an affordable price. Here's a list of Jio WiFi plans along with their respective pricing and benefits to go through before you make a choice.

Jio Fiber Plans

Jio Fiber currently offers five different plans to its subscribers which include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Following are the prices for each plan with their speed and validity. Users are advised to check the availability of these plans in their cities first through Jio official website.

Jio Fiber Plans for a Monthly Subscription

Jio Fiber Plans Jio Fiber Price Speed Other Benefits Validity

Bronze

 Rs.399 30 Mbps Unlimited data   30 days

Silver

 Rs.699 100 Mbps Unlimited data   30 days

Gold

 Rs.999 150 Mbps Unlimited data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1000 30 days
Diamond Rs.1499 300 Mbps Unlimited data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1500 30 days
Diamond 2 Rs.2499 500 Mbps Unlimited data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650 30 days

Platinum

Rs.3999

 1 Gbps Unlimited OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650 30 days

Titanium

 Rs.8499 1 Gbps 6600 GB data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1800 30 days

 

Jio Fiber Plans for an Annual Subscription

Jio Fiber Plans Jio Fiber Price Speed Other Benefits Validity

Bronze

 Rs.4788 Unlimited
@30 Mbps		   360 days + 1 month extra

Silver

 Rs.8388 Unlimited
@100 Mbps		  

360 days + 1 month extra

Gold

 Rs.11988 Unlimited
@150 Mbps		 OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1000

360 days + 1 month extra

Diamond

 Rs.17988 Unlimited
@300 Mbps		 OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1500

360 days + 1 month extra

Diamond 2

 Rs.29988 Unlimited
@500 Mbps		 OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650

360 days + 1 month extra

Platinum

 Rs.47988

Unlimited
@1Gbps

 OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650

360 days + 1 month extra

Titanium

 Rs.101988 6600 GB
@1Gbps		 OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1800

360 days + 1 month extra

