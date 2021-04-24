Jio Fiber Plans: Take A Look At Jio Monthly And Annual Plans Along With Their Benefits

Jio Fiber has emerged as one of the best-selling telecommunications services in India, thanks to its advanced broadband connectivity solution that promises internet speeds of 100 Mbps to up to 1 Gbps to users. The service is already dominating the nation with over 1600 cities reaping its benefits and is said to have a massive reach potential. The telecom giant aims to make the service accessible to every part of the state and city across India at an affordable price. Here's a list of Jio WiFi plans along with their respective pricing and benefits to go through before you make a choice.

Jio Fiber Plans

Jio Fiber currently offers five different plans to its subscribers which include Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Following are the prices for each plan with their speed and validity. Users are advised to check the availability of these plans in their cities first through Jio official website.

Jio Fiber Plans for a Monthly Subscription

Jio Fiber Plans Jio Fiber Price Speed Other Benefits Validity Bronze Rs.399 30 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Silver Rs.699 100 Mbps Unlimited data 30 days Gold Rs.999 150 Mbps Unlimited data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1000 30 days Diamond Rs.1499 300 Mbps Unlimited data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1500 30 days Diamond 2 Rs.2499 500 Mbps Unlimited data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650 30 days Platinum Rs.3999 1 Gbps Unlimited OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650 30 days Titanium Rs.8499 1 Gbps 6600 GB data OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1800 30 days

Jio Fiber Plans for an Annual Subscription

Jio Fiber Plans Jio Fiber Price Speed Other Benefits Validity Bronze Rs.4788 Unlimited

@30 Mbps 360 days + 1 month extra Silver Rs.8388 Unlimited

@100 Mbps 360 days + 1 month extra Gold Rs.11988 Unlimited

@150 Mbps OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1000 360 days + 1 month extra Diamond Rs.17988 Unlimited

@300 Mbps OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1500 360 days + 1 month extra Diamond 2 Rs.29988 Unlimited

@500 Mbps OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650 360 days + 1 month extra Platinum Rs.47988 Unlimited

@1Gbps OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1650 360 days + 1 month extra Titanium Rs.101988 6600 GB

@1Gbps OTT Apps Subscription worth Rs.1800 360 days + 1 month extra

