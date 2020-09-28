Jio Introduces In-flight And Voice Calling Plans For Postpaid Plus Users

For the first time ever, in-flight data plans are announced by Jio in the country. These plans will be available for the Postpaid Plus users and the in-flight service will initially be available for the international airlines only. These services will become available for domestic flights as well in the future. Read on to know more about these plans:

Jio Inflight Data with Jio Voice Calling Plans

Reliance Jio launches inflight international roaming Packs in Partnership with 22 Airlines. While income is not allowed Rs499 for 250 Mb Data. Stay connected Inflight also @CNBC_Awaaz @reliancejio pic.twitter.com/uh97TUoB0g — Aseem Manchanda (@aseemmanchanda) September 24, 2020

Jio mentioned on its website that Incoming voice calls will not be included in the In-Flight communication services. So users will not be able to receive calls during the flight. Other communication services like making outgoing voice calls, sending SMS, and using mobile data from the pack can be used, as is allowed by the aircraft pilot in command.

The Jio inflight data service will be available for the users when the plane is at an altitude of 20,000 feet or higher. After this, the users can turn off their flight mode and switch on the data. The phone will then get connected automatically to any of the available network services. The data speeds haven't been mentioned yet and the airlines supporting this service include The Emirates, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, and Lufthansa among others. Since there are a lot of users of Jio prepaid as compared to postpaid, these inflight data plans are targeted for frequent business travellers.

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced three in-flight connectivity packs priced at Rs 499, Rs 699, and Rs 999. All three plans have one-day validity and can be used in 22 airlines Jio has partnered with. Jio's website noted that data and SMS services are available in all Airlines.

Jio Postpaid Plus Plan

The base plan will cost Rs 399 per month with 75GB of data being offered along with 200GB of data rollover. The second one is the Rs 599 plan which offers 100GB of data and 200GB rollover. An additional SIM card with the Family Plan is offered with the 599 plan. The Rs 899 plan will offer its users with two SIM cards along with the Family plan, 150GB of data, and 200GB of data rollover.

