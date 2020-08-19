Jio Phone Users Get Access To Jio Pay: Details About New Payment App

Jio has been branching out to almost every working sector of the industry lately. Their latest Jio Pay has been creating a lot of hype amongst its users. Currently, they have been testing their Jio Pay app in India. Reportedly, a few users in India have been given access to the application for trials. Read more to know about the Jio Pay application.

Who knew Bill Payments could make you fitter?



Get @growfitter Live Membership worth Rs. 1999 Free on Utility Bill Payments of Rs. 200 or more through Jio UPI.



Visit MyJio app now- https://t.co/AgDzDD5QCw #JIOUPI #growfitter #offer pic.twitter.com/E1I6zx4ePS — Jio Payments Bank (@jio_bank) August 17, 2020

Jip Phone users test Jio Pay

After PM Modi’s BHIM application was launched, a number of companies started launching their own payments apps like GPay, PhonePe and many more. Reportedly, Jio had been working with National Payments Corporation of India to develop its payments and make it ready to use to over 388 million Jio Phone users in India. According to a report by BGR, Reliance Jio already been working on Jio Pay and have reached the testing phase in India. The reports also state that the company has been working on Jio Pay since a year now and it has also been released on August 15 but only for Jio phone users.

BGI also released a number of screenshots of the application that clearly showed that the application is compatible with BHIM app. Some users spoke to the daily and also confirmed that the Jio Pay UPI supports complete features including Add Bank, Scan and Pay, Pay through VPA, Transaction History. The leaked images of the application also displayed that Jio Pay has features adapted from Paytm. These features include the Tap and Pay, Send Money via UPI, Jio Recharge. Just like other applications, the users will also have an option to add multiple bank accounts to the Jio Pay App.

A number of reports also reveal that the Jio Pay is going to support NFC which will help the users to make contactless payments simply by tapping on a compatible device. This feature can be used by the users because of the presence of NFC enabled POS machine installed in the app. Currently, Jio Pay had partnered with major banks including Axis, ICICI, HDFC, Standard Chartered, IndusInd, SBI, Kotak, Yes Bank and RBL Bank. Reliance has managed to pass the testing period of Jio Pay on Jio Phone. Now Android users can expect the launch of Jio Pay anytime soon. Reportedly, Jio phone users have gotten to test Jio Pay app while the Jio Phone 2 users are still waiting for it to be released.

