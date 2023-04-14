Just Tap On 'Monetisation': Musk Allows Users To Make Money, Says Twitter To Keep Nothing

On Thursday, Twitter's owner, Elon Musk, announced on the platform that users can now monetise their content, which includes long-form written pieces and lengthy videos, by charging for access. The feature will also be available to users who have signed up for Twitter Blue, the micro-blogging platform's flagship programme since the Musk take-over.

According to Musk's statement, Twitter will not take any share of the revenue generated by users through subscriptions for the initial year. This means that users will be able to retain a minimum of 70% of their subscription earnings on mobile devices, after accounting for app store fees. However, Musk did not provide any further details about the technical implementation of this plan.

In the same tweet, a user commented, asking Musk: "Are you going to be firing up sharing ad revenue (like ads in videos) for creators? That would be big!" To which he replied: "We're working on it. Twitter has a surprisingly complex codebase, so progress is slower than we'd like."

Elon Musk is reportedly competing with Substack, a newsletter company that offers comparable monetisation opportunities, by enabling individuals to earn money from their Twitter accounts. In the meantime, Substack appears to be adopting some of Twitter's features. For example, it recently introduced a Notes feature, which allows users to publish content on a public feed. Twitter, on the other hand, temporarily suspended likes, replies, and retweets for tweets containing a Substack link earlier this week.

Features made to woo users to sign up for Twitter Blue

These updates to Twitter's monetisation options could attract additional content creators to the platform or encourage existing ones to remain and sign up for Twitter Blue. While Twitter has announced that it will not claim any portion of users' subscription revenue for the first year, it may be a step towards increasing profitability in the future.

Google, on the other hand, has stated that it will only take a 15% cut for subscriptions, while Apple will lower its percentage from 30% to 15% after the initial year.

Twitter's affiliate account 'Twitter Write' that Twitter would now support tweets up to 10,000 characters in length. Additionally, there will also be the option of formatting your text in bold and italics.

"We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter. Tap on “Monetization” in settings to apply today," the tweet said.

X Corp's subsidiary, Twitter, has faced difficulties in monetising its platform in recent times. Since Musk's appointment, advertising, which previously contributed over 80% of Twitter's revenue, has fallen by 50%. The company aims to boost its income through Twitter Blue, the premium version of the platform, but only 1% of monthly users have subscribed so far.